Jamie Lee Curtis Rocked The Red Carpet With An Everything Everywhere Accessory I Can’t Get Enough Of

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis has had a wildly successful career, and she’s showing no signs of slowing down. The beloved scream queen recently wrapped up her decades-long tenure playing Laurie Strode in the Halloween franchise, and is part of Awards Season chatter related to her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once. And Curtis recently rocked the red carpet with an Everything Everywhere accessory I can’t get enough of.

In The Daniels’ Everything Everywhere All at Once, Jamie Lee Curtis plays IRS Inspector Deirdre. Throughout the wild multiversal story we get to see her being a badass, heartfelt, and hilarious during the various incarnations of Evelyn’s life. Curtis hasn’t been shy about how much she loved her time working on that acclaimed dramedy, and she recently showed that by rocking an everything bagel clutch at the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Governors Awards . Check out the killer look below,

(Image credit: (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images))

I mean, how awesome is that? As we gear up for Oscar nominations, it’s clear what movie Jamie Lee Curtis is repping going into Awards Season. Indeed, Everything Everywhere All at Once has been high on many critics’ lists for Best Picture, but it remains to be seen how Academy voters will land on the absurdist sci-fi project. We’ll just have to see if Jamie Lee Curtis ends up getting a Best Supporting Actress nom, as so many of her fans are hoping for the horror legend. Hot dog fingers crossed. Either way that bag is truly iconic.

After the wild success of 2018’s Halloween, Jamie Lee Curtis has been involved in a number of high profile movies. Prior to Everything Everywhere, she starred in Rian Johnson’s Knives Out. Curtis also has a role in Eli Roth’s highly anticipated Borderlands movie alongside Kevin Hart and Cate Blanchett. Then there was her recent viral appearance on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. And after Halloween Ends, her schedule should be even more open to exciting new projects.

On top of the everything bagel clutch, Jamie Lee Curtis is also repping Everything Everywhere All at Once (which has plenty of behind the scenes stories ) on her personal Instagram account. She recently posted an image of Michelle Yeoh from the acclaimed movie, so it certainly feels like she’s getting excited about the prospect of Awards Season. Check out the new post below:

Everything Everywhere All at Once hit theaters back in March, and became a huge critical and box office hit . The movie got a ton of praise for its dizzying action sequences, complicated emotional message about family, and some truly nonsensical running jokes. Michelle Yeoh’s performance was universally acclaimed, but Jamie Lee Curtis also shone as Deirdre. And the movie has become so iconic that it inspired countless Halloween costumes this year, some of which were shared by Curtis on social media.