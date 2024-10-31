Janelle Monáe’s E.T. Halloween Photoshoot Is Over The Top In The Best Way Possible

That’s it, Janelle Monáe won Halloween! The Glass Onion actor and famed singer has joined 2024 celebrity Halloween costumes that have surfaced ahead of the holiday, and wow, did she go all out. Monáe is unrecognizable as the star of one of the best sci-fi movies , E.T: The Extra-Terrestrial.

Janelle Monáe shared a series of photos of themselves dressed up in a very accurate costume of both E.T. and Elliott from what’s considered to be among the greatest 80s movies . Take a look:

A post shared by Janelle Monáe (@janellemonae) A photo posted by on

Excuse me?!?! Janelle Monáe just took dressing up for Halloween to an entirely new level with this Instagram post. Somehow, the Glass Onion cast member is underneath the very accurate costume of E.T. in this series of photos that sees one of the most friendly creatures in a genre movie sitting at a table and playing dress up. In the last two photos, Monáe can be seen. One has them in a wig cap holding up the E.T. mask, and the last image has her in Elliott’s iconic red hoodie taking flight with E.T. in her bicycle basket.

Janelle Monáe also took the costume to The Jennifer Hudson Show. Check out this clip from the morning show’s Halloween episode:

A post shared by The Jennifer Hudson Show (@jenniferhudsonshow) A photo posted by on

As one commenter rightfully asked, “How she fit”? The singer is already rather short, reportedly standing at 5 feet, but there must be something else happening in that suit to make her accurate to E.T. size, right?

Pulling off the costume and the photoshoot itself certainly took a lot of work and effort from a team of people, as Monáe credited in her post. We especially have to give it up to the costumer Alex Navarro, who also transformed the actor into some wild characters in the past. Back in 2022, Navarro turned the talent into the blue alien singer Diva Plavalaguna from The Fifth Element:

A post shared by Alex Navarro Designs (@alexnavarrodesigns) A photo posted by on

In 2021, Navarro also transformed Monáe into their own vision of Dr. Jekyll And Mr. Hyde in along with Mr. Grinch in the same year. Look at the latter below:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by Alex Navarro Designs (@alexnavarrodesigns) A photo posted by on

I think it’s time we appoint Janelle Monáethe queen of Halloween. The talent has been making pop music since the early 00s before having an incredible pair of first movie roles with 2016’s Moonlight and Hidden Figures . Monáe has also been in Harriet, Antebellum and, most recently, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Her next movie is a musical called Atlantis alongside Halle Bailey, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Quinta Brunson, Anderson. Paak and Missy Elliott. Atlantis is among the 2025 movies , as it will be released on May 9.

Monáe’s costume is the best costume we’ve seen so far ahead of Halloween and a great tribute to a classic movie that partially takes place during Halloween.