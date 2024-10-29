Check Out Selena Gomez’s Alice In Wonderland And 12 Other Great 2024 Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Aside from watching the best horror movies during the Halloween season, it's always a blast to see what costumes people cook up to celebrate the holiday every year. Celebrity Halloween costumes are especially so much fun because they always turn up in fits that often beat out our own Spirit Halloween finds and handmade DIYs.

Plus, so many of them drew on beloved characters from movies like The Matrix and The Dark Knight. Check them out:

Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco As Alice In Wonderland And The Mad Hatter

Only Murders In The Building Halloween costumes are sure to be popular this year, but Selena Gomez leaned into her Disney roots by wearing a hip Alice In Wonderland costume. She wore a beautiful tulle dress, a blonde wig with black bow around it next to her boyfriend Benny Blanco's Mad Hatter costume. The couple haven't been shy about online PDA as of late, and this is another memorable social media moment for them.

Halle Berry As A Witch

When it comes to Halloween, you can be as creative and out of the box as you'd like, but sometimes, it's all about the classics. Halle Berry wore a gorgeous midnight blue witch costume (hat and all) and posed next to her black cat, Coco. Berry's costume is a good reminder to watch her new horror movie about a mother of two who lives in a secluded cabin in the wilderness– check out our Never Let Go review!.

Chloe Bailey As Jessica Rabbit

After Chloe Bailey served one of the best 2023 Halloween celebrity costumes with her take on Game of Thrones' Khaleesi, the singer went big on the season again to embody Who Framed Roger Rabbit? character Jessica Rabbit. If the offbeat classic ever joins upcoming Disney live-action remakes, she just made a good case for being on the call list.

Ice Spice As Leeloo

Ice Spice did an excellent job of calling back to 1997's The Fifth Element by dressing up as Milla Jovovich's Leeloo, whom Bruce Willis' Korben Dallas ends up adventuring with. Ice Spice went all out by doing a grocery store photoshoot and having her own "multipass" made from the Luc Besson movie.

Sophie Turner As Trinity

Oh look, here's another one of the best 1990s movies from a celebrity Halloween costume! Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner wore skin-tight leather and rectangular sunglasses to look like Trinity from the sci-fi classic. The costume has us thinking the franchise should be her next after killing this look.

Victoria Justice As Coraline

Following the LAIKA stop-motion movie Coraline turning 15 this year, Victoria Justice adorably became the character by wearing a yellow raincoat and a blue wig. A particularly great touch is the button glasses she wears in one of the slides of her Instagram post. Justice is known for her roles in Nickelodeon series Victorious and Zoey 101.

Dylan Sprouse And Barbara Palvin As The Phantom Of The Opera And Christine

Married couple Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin were inspired by one of those Broadway shows that ran for a crazy amount of time by showing up to a Halloween party as the Phantom of the Opera and Christine. Palvin is a model and Sprouse is one half of the Sprouse twins most known for The Suite Life shows when they were kids.

Anne Hathaway As Boo York City

Oftentimes people tend to go for recognizable characters for their costumes, but why not create your own? Anne Hathaway made a funny pun come alive by being "Boo York City." She had a Lady Liberty crown on, but wore ghost makeup, bat glasses and a tee shirt that says the name of the costume along with a black leather jacket and dark lip stick. What a serve!

Kelsey Anderson As Belle

The fiancée of The Bachelor star Joey Graziadei, Kelsey Anderson, put a fun spin on The Bachelor franchise by wearing a Belle costume from Beauty and the Beast. Of course, in the ABC dating shows, its stars are known to give out roses to dates they want to keep around, so it was perfect for Anderson. The former contestant from Season 28, has recently returned to the franchise with her dad Mark Anderson being a top contender for Season 2 of The Golden Bachelor after he was a contestant on The Golden Bachelorette.

Pascal From The Golden Bachelorette As The Golden Bachelorette

The Golden Bachelorette finalist Pascal also did a spin on the franchise by dressing up as Joan from the show. The Frenchmen wore a blonde wig and gold dress, and held up a golden rose. Now we're even more curious if he'll end up with her!

M. Night Shymalan As The Joker

Famed filmmaker M. Night Shaymalan took part in the Halloween festivities by hosting his own party in his city of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Sixth Sense director dressed up as Heath Ledger's Joker from The Dark Knight when he wears a nurse outfit.

Megan Thee Stallion As Starfire

Is Megan Thee Stallion trying to get in with the upcoming Teen Titans movie DC Studios is working on? The rapper dressed up as Starfire from the beloved comic book. She even took some photos that resembled comic book images to portray the alien princess.

Lizzo As South Park Ozempic

Lizzo was referenced during South Park's 2024 special The End Of Obesity, which satirized Ozempic and celebrities usage of the drug and others like it. In the special, the cartoon did a commercial of a new drug called "Lizzo" which allows people to not care about going to the gym and losing weight. After the singer reacted to it in May, she dressed up as the satire for Halloween. Incredible!

So many excellent celebrity Halloween costumes this year, and the date on the calendar hasn't even been marked off. These certainly get us in the spirit for the holiday and offer up some inspiration for what to dress up as in the coming days. Happy Halloween from CinemaBlend!