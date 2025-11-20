Jason Mewes Shared Some Amazing Jay And Silent Bob Merchandise Shouting Out Strikes Back That I Need

I maintain that Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back is an iconic movie, even if I still haven't seen the sequel. The characters played by Jason Mewes and director Kevin Smith keep me in stitches from the start of the film, when Jay breaks into his iconic song I can recite from memory. The actor recently shared a photo of some merchandise commemorating that scene, and I might need fifteen bucks, little man, just in case they make it for sale.

Unlike Jay, Jason Mewes in on X, and he posted a necklace that looks like the best concept for a product since Kevin Smith pitched a popcorn bucket of The Buddy Christ. Check it out below, and see if you can figure out what it means before reading on:

Can you figure this out? Snoochie Boochies!#jayandsilentbob pic.twitter.com/X7vC8B4o3MNovember 19, 2025

For those who haven't figured it out yet, it's the first letter of each word in the opening song that Jay sings outside the store at the start of the movie. Unfortunately, the necklace does not include the first letter to the opening lyrics of "Jungle Love," but I'll take what I can get.

For those who have to revisit that scene, now that it's stuck in their head, I've got your back. I actually got to see him do this whole bit live years ago, and I promise it was as amazing as this scene:

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back (1/12) Movie CLIP - Another Day at the Quick Stop (2001) HD - YouTube Watch On

Unfortunately, this is not official merchandise able to purchase at any major retailer or Spencer's Gifts. The good news is that I did track down the creator of the necklace from to a post on Reddit, which then directed me to their Etsy page, where they have the necklace for sale. What's better than that is it's less than 15 bucks, and actually only five bucks.

2025 was a solid year to be a Jay and Silent Bob fan, and that includes the actors themselves. Jay Mewes got a fresh tattoo honoring the duo in a classic scene from Clerks 2, and they were both added to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

We also got news that another movie in the View Askewniverse could get a sequel, as Kevin Smith brought up that Dogma 2 might be happening. It sounds like that successful screening at Cannes left an impact on the director, and he's ready to bring back one of his classics.

Speaking of which, anyone looking to stream Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back on streaming is in luck. The movie is currently available to stream on Pluto TV for free, meaning you won't owe (wee oh) anyone if you happen to be at their house and want to throw it on.