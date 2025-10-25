Now You See Me: Now You Don't Hilariously Entered The Chat After Fans Joked That The Louvre Heist Was Good Marketing

How does a group of individuals manage to steal some of the most precious jewels in the world, right under everyone’s noses, in a matter of minutes? I am, of course, talking about the plot of Now You See Me: Now You Don't, which premieres in three weeks on the 2025 movie schedule . However, if you’ve been following the news lately, I could also be referencing the Louvre heist that took place last weekend, where the thieves stole eight of the French crown jewels. Now, Now You See Me fans have not failed to notice the coincidence of this high-profile heist happening mere weeks before the new movie comes out, and the film's promo team had a hilarious response.

After the Louvre got robbed last Sunday, October 19, the internet immediately lit up with theories, memes, and jokes, from ones about Lorde being robbed of a Grammy to fancasts about the heist movies that could be made. Then people started pointing out that this is suspiciously good marketing for Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, and the movie’s account on X entered the chat in the best way:

~*ˢʰʰʰʰ ᵐⁱⁿᵈ ʸᵒᵘʳ ᵇᵘˢⁱⁿᵉˢˢ*~ https://t.co/yrXIlEAW3zOctober 22, 2025

@HAYCH4FF on X is not the only one to pick up on this, and since the heist happened, more and more people have been posting that the timing is unbelievable:

The Now You See Me account is, of course, joking, but let’s not pretend that the Horsemen haven't pulled off even more dangerous heists before. I mean, that playing card scene from the second movie lives in my head rent-free. The magicians of The Eye are known for performing stunts of the highest stakes, like almost drowning in a tank of piranhas , or faking one’s own death in a car crash.

Now you’re telling me they were filming this movie in Europe and Woody Harrelson just happened to be in Paris , the exact same city the Horsemen robbed in the first Now You See Me, around the time the Louvre heist happened? Wild.

Sigh, as much as I’d like to believe the OG Horsemen and the young new talent joining them pulled this heist off, I'm sure these Hollywood actors had nothing to do with it. However, other users are pointing out that it could still be connected in maybe the craziest “hear me out” I’ve heard:

Not saying I’m buying into this theory of the studio hiring thieves to perform the biggest jewel robbery in the last decade, but it is hilarious timing. And if I’ve learned anything from the first two Now You See Me films, there are no coincidences when it comes to the Four Horsemen’s magic.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Is it a coincidence that FOUR thieves broke into arguably the most famous museum in the world, and there are Four (OG) Horsemen in Now You See Me? Is it a coincidence that Daniel J Atlas can be seen stealing precious gemstones in the Now You See Me: Now You Don’t trailer , and jewels are also what the Louvre robbers took? Is it a coincidence that the Louvre heist only took 7 minutes?? Sounds like magic to me…

All conspiracy theories and jokes aside, it is some of the best free promo Now You See Me 3 could ask for, and they would be silly not to lean into the conversation.

Now, as the news about the real heist continues to break, you can go see a magical heist in theaters when Now You See Me: Now You Don't hits theaters on November 14.