Dave Bautista And Jason Momoa’s Action Movie Just Cast A Deadpool And Wolverine Alum, And I’m Getting Pumped For This Film

Years ago, when Dave Bautista pitched a movie co-starring himself and Jason Momoa, some people may have doubted that the project would actually come to fruition. Ultimately, though, it was confirmed in 2023 that the film – titled The Wrecking Crew – was in the works. This past year has seen a number of developments on the upcoming action movie, specifically in regard to the cast. It seems that Momoa and Bautista are going to be joined by some truly talented stars. It now looks like the massive movie has tapped a Deadpool & Wolverine star for a role, and I’m getting even more pumped for this film!

Fresh off her appearance in Marvel Studios’ latest blockbuster behemoth, Morena Baccarin is reportedly joining The Wrecking Crew. News of the fan-favorite actress’ casting comes by way of The Hollywood Reporter , which revealed details on the star’s role. Per the report, she’ll play the girlfriend of Jason Momoa’s character. Apparently, Baccarin’s character takes issue with her partner’s array of wild antics. Neither the actress herself nor Amazon MGM Studios have commented on her hiring.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Morena Baccarin certainly has plenty of experience when it comes to big-budget, Hollywood productions. Greenland, Serenity and Spy are just a few of the notable films she’s been a part of over the years. And, of course, she’s starred in all three Deadpool movies as Vanessa Carlysle – Wade Wilson’s love interest. It’s interesting that Baccarin’s newly landed movie once again puts her in the shoes of a woman dealing with a boyfriend who has a wild lifestyle.

The Son of Batman alum joins a cast that includes a few other familiar faces. Star Wars icon Temuera Morrison, Spider-Man alum Jacob Batalon, Get Out’s Stephen Root and The Northman’s Claes Bang are among those who are part of the ensemble. Rounding out the group are The Expanse’s Frankie Adams and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’s Miyavi. And directing the film is Ángel Manuel Soto, who most recently directed 2023’s Blue Beetle.

More on Dave Bautista (Image credit: MGM) Dave Bautista Was In 3 Major Movies Last Year. Yet He Says He Still Feels ‘Unfulfilled’ As An Actor

As previously mentioned, the idea for the film was sparked by Dave Bautista who took to X (which was Twitter at the time) to share an idea for a film led by him and Jason Momoa. Bautista imagined a Lethal Weapon-esque, buddy cop film. The Wrecking Crew, which was written by Jonathan Tropper, sees the two leading men playing half brothers. One is a by-the-book Navy SEAL (Bautista), and the other is an off-the-wall cop (Momoa). In the film, the two must cast aside their decades of issues and work together to solve the mystery of their father’s murder.

Both of the co-leads have expressed excitement over the production, and that’s especially been true when it comes to Jason Momoa. The Aquaman alum previously explained how the buddy cop romp came together , crediting the Guardians of the Galaxy star for getting it going. This past spring, Momoa also posted about getting back into the gym in preparation for the film, saying that he’s “gotta get ready for Bautista!”

The notion of the two action stars sharing the screen together is a fun notion on its own. However, I’m also glad that Ángel Manuel Soto is filling out his ensemble with other talented stars, including Morena Baccarin. I’m hoping that she receives some time to shine amid the explosive proceedings.

