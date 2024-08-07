AI Envisioned Jason Momoa As The Little Mermaid Instead Of Aquaman, And Now I Can't Unsee It

Jason Momoa has made quite a splash as the ridiculously ripped Aquaman since first portraying the superhero in the DCEU. The actor has undergone some intense Aquaman workouts to achieve that chiseled look, though he’s admitted that he’s been known to skip leg day . So why not take legs out of the question altogether? Thanks to the power of A.I., we can now envision the King of Atlantis as a different half-human creature living under the sea, and once you’ve seen Momoa as The Little Mermaid, there’s no going back.

Artificial intelligence was used to create several beautiful images of Jason Momoa living his best life as a mermaid, and all I can say is Halle Bailey may have some competition if Disney ever decides to make a sequel to her 2023 live-action remake. Check out the pics on Instagram for yourself:

A post shared by Digital Art (@digital_art_verse) A photo posted by on

Apparently, in the Jason Momoa version of The Little Mermaid universe, all of the fish are pink, and the actor fits right in with his sparkling pink tail and the glistening scales on his sheer sleeves.

It seems the only fabric available in this under-the-sea world is the same hue, as one slide shows several mannequins donning sequined pink mermaid bodysuits, and the A.I. Momoa wears a fancy pink and gold blazer in another image.

What’s funny is that unlike Halle Bailey’s green tail in The Little Mermaid, it seems no effort was made by the A.I. to make Jason Momoa’s tail look realistic whatsoever. It’s most obvious in the second slide, where the Aquaman and the Lost KIngdom star is perched on a rock in the moonlight. The artificially created sequins don’t resemble scales at all, giving the impression that Momoa is cosplaying more than actually living life amongst friends like Flounder and Sebastian.

Four slides in, meanwhile, the A.I. gave up on the tail completely, showing Jason Momoa — legs and all — enjoying some light reading in between adventures.

It’s always fun to see the images that people create using artificial intelligence. Even Jason Momoa, who starred on Baywatch: Hawaii a couple of decades ago, might be able to appreciate seeing the Harry Potter characters donning the series' signature red swimsuits (I’ll never get over Voldemort in swim trunks ). And while Khal Drogo wasn’t among them, several Game of Thrones characters have also been reimagined as Disney animated characters , thanks to A.I.

There may not be any mermaid-related movies in Jason Momoa’s immediate future, but he’s still got some fun things in store. Next up for the actor is the adaptation of the video game Minecraft, which is slated to hit theaters in 2025 . In addition to Momoa, Minecraft ’s cast boasts plenty of heavy-hitters, including Jack Black, Danielle Brooks, Jennifer Coolidge and more.