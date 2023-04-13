Jason Momoa Didn’t Want A ‘Stunt’ Bike For Fast X. So He Called Up Harley Davidson
Of course, this is what Jason Momoa did.
It’s no secret that Jason Momoa loves motorcycles. So, when he became part of the Fast X cast, and I saw the trailer for the tenth Fast and Furious movie the first time, it seemed obvious that he rolled up into Dominic Toretto’s story on a sick Harley Davidson motorcycle. Turns out, this wasn’t supposed to be the case, the Dune star was originally asked to ride a “stunt” bike, but he didn’t want to, so he gave his pals Harley Davidson a call.
While teasing a bit of information about playing the big bad in Fast X, Momoa obviously had to spend a bit of time talking about his ride in the movie. He explained to Total Film, via Syfy, that he actually played a big role in securing his motorcycle for the blockbuster, saying:
I have to admit, I’m not all that shocked that Momoa has an in with Harley Davidson. He’s a well-known gearhead, and he has a specific affinity for the motorcycle company. In an article by Men’s Journal, the Aquaman star gushed about his love for the two-wheeled vehicles, saying:
Clearly, this dude loves his bikes, and because he owns all kinds of Harleys ranging from a 1916 Model J to a 2021 Pan America. So, when it was time to pick out his motorcycle for his Fast X villain he had to have a say in the matter.
Along with his choice of wheels, Momoa also had a lot of say in his character’s look too. He said he wants the villains he plays to be more “eccentric,” and explained that he’ll be rocking pink and purple nail polish in the film. He also had special contacts made for the movie, and he wears pastels. The actor continued to talk about his character’s overall look, saying:
Overall, I think Momoa’s more “androgynous” style and his epic motorcycle are a refreshing look for the Fast and Furious franchise, considering we’ve become accustomed to four-wheeled vehicles and people dressed in black, grey and white. Now, learning that Momoa had so much say in his character, including his custom motorcycle makes me even more excited to see him in the big-budget action movie.
Fast X is furiously approaching its May 19 release on the 2023 movie schedule, so it won’t be long before you can zoom to your closest theater to see the massive ensemble, and Jason Momoa’s Harley Davidson bike on the biggest screen possible.
Riley Utley is a Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She spent many years working in local journalism across the country writing about art, news and sports. One of her favorite films is When Harry Met Sally and she walks around constantly quoting Ted Lasso.
