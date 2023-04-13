Jason Momoa Didn’t Want A ‘Stunt’ Bike For Fast X. So He Called Up Harley Davidson

It’s no secret that Jason Momoa loves motorcycles. So, when he became part of the Fast X cast , and I saw the trailer for the tenth Fast and Furious movie the first time, it seemed obvious that he rolled up into Dominic Toretto’s story on a sick Harley Davidson motorcycle. Turns out, this wasn’t supposed to be the case, the Dune star was originally asked to ride a “stunt” bike, but he didn’t want to, so he gave his pals Harley Davidson a call.

While teasing a bit of information about playing the big bad in Fast X , Momoa obviously had to spend a bit of time talking about his ride in the movie. He explained to Total Film , via Syfy , that he actually played a big role in securing his motorcycle for the blockbuster, saying:

The first thing I asked was, 'What bike do I get to ride? Generally, it's a Bugatti or a Triumph or some kind of smaller performance bike for doing tricks on. I was like, 'Hell no. I want to ride a Harley!' I called Harley instantly, called the CEO, and was like, 'Bro, can you help me?' So they sent up like six bikes. I totally got hooked up. They let me build it for my character.

(Image credit: Universal)

I have to admit, I’m not all that shocked that Momoa has an in with Harley Davidson. He’s a well-known gearhead, and he has a specific affinity for the motorcycle company. In an article by Men’s Journal , the Aquaman star gushed about his love for the two-wheeled vehicles, saying:

I love them all—knuckles, pans, shovels. They’re all different, they all sound great, and they’re all fucking awesome.

Clearly, this dude loves his bikes, and because he owns all kinds of Harleys ranging from a 1916 Model J to a 2021 Pan America. So, when it was time to pick out his motorcycle for his Fast X villain he had to have a say in the matter.

Along with his choice of wheels, Momoa also had a lot of say in his character’s look too. He said he wants the villains he plays to be more “eccentric,” and explained that he’ll be rocking pink and purple nail polish in the film. He also had special contacts made for the movie, and he wears pastels. The actor continued to talk about his character’s overall look, saying:

I didn't want it to turn into another macho, testosterone showdown kind of thing. I wanted to make him look inviting and easy-going, to have a softer side. That's why he wears pastels. He's a little androgynous. He's been really, really hurt, so he's a dangerous person. But his external vibes... I want you to be intrigued by Dante Reyes, and when you get close, he has you.

Overall, I think Momoa’s more “androgynous” style and his epic motorcycle are a refreshing look for the Fast and Furious franchise, considering we’ve become accustomed to four-wheeled vehicles and people dressed in black, grey and white. Now, learning that Momoa had so much say in his character, including his custom motorcycle makes me even more excited to see him in the big-budget action movie.