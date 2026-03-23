Jason Momoa Fled Hawaii As Flooding Ravaged Streets, And The Damage He Shared After Was Devastating

Jason Momoa and some of his loved ones found themselves in a precarious situation in Hawaii this past weekend. The actor revealed on social media that he and family members were staying in proximity to the O'ahu’s North Shore at the same time that flash flooding began to impact the region. Momoa and co. were eventually forced to leave the area once their power went out. While the star made it out, he – and others – have since shared photos and videos that provide insight into the damage as well as the ongoing relief efforts.

Sometime after the flooding, Momoa posted various photos and clips to social media. Within the series of pictures shared to the actor’s Instagram stories were snapshots that showed damaged roads in the North Shore. As can be seen in the photo below, the pavement has been split in half as a result of the significant weather event:

(Image credit: Instagram)

That’s a particularly striking image, and one that truly drives home the seriousness of the situation. Momoa also shared another photo of a road, which is also split:

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(Image credit: Instagram)

While he was raised in Idaho, Jason Momoa – whose father is a native Hawaiian – was born in Honolulu and has long expressed affection for the state. Momoa’s love for the island has manifested in various ways over the years. That included bringing revenue and work to it by filming Chief of War (which is streamable with an Apple TV subscription) there. Momoa also provided aid amid the wildfires that impacted Maui in 2023 (as Dwayne Johnson also did). Momoa hasn’t held back showing the devastation here, including in this video:

A post shared by Akoni Palomino (@aloha.akoni) A photo posted by on

Per People, the O'ahu Department of Emergency Management pressed residents to leave the island for their safety. It was subsequently reported by this past Saturday, March 21, that hundreds of people had been rescued amid the flooding. Now, clean-up efforts are in effect, and Momoa – alongside girlfriend Adria Arjona – have been helping in the aftermath of the flooding. Ian Streetz, a stunt performer and collaborator of Momoa’s, took to Instagram to not only reflect on the damage but show how Momoa and co. had been lending a hand:

A post shared by Ian Streetz (@ianstreetz) A photo posted by on

Momoa himself also shared a video featuring Arjona, with which he revealed that they teamed up with Zippy’s – Hawaiian restaurant chain – to provide meals for those in need. Take a look at what the father of two shared:

A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) A photo posted by on

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Comments that have been shared by officials suggest that this situation will have long-lasting effects on the state of Hawaii. To put this all into perspective, it’s been said that this is the worst flooding the state has dealt with in over 20 years. Governor Josh Green has since spoken out, saying that the storm-related damages could cost more than $1 billion.

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It’s truly unfortunate to see so much destruction due to the flooding and to hear that it could take some time for the area to recover from it all. What’s encouraging, however, is to see Jason Momoa – who’s also looking ahead to several 2026 movie schedule releases – doing what he can to assist those who’ve been affected by this situation.