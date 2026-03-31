Jason Momoa Worked Hard To Help During Hawaii Floods, But I Still Didn’t See His Shoutout To Metallica Coming

Jason Momoa is on the ground in Hawai'i as major floods devastate communities across the islands, forcing the actor to abandon his home. The damage has been widespread, with homes hit, farms affected, and tens of thousands of residents dealing with outages in the storm’s aftermath. He’s never been shy about turning up for Hawai'i, so it's not surprising he has been stepping in and amplifying relief efforts. But what I did not expect was his shout-out to the rock-and-roll icons, Metallica.

In a recent Instagram video, Momoa not only spoke about the ongoing recovery work but also pointed out major support from an unexpected source. In the video below, he reveals that one of the first calls he received was from Metallica member and fellow Hawai'i resident Kirk Hammet.

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Momoa keeps attention on the people affected and the work still ahead, pointing viewers toward ways they can help. But the caption offers another layer to the update, building on just how much support is already coming in. He writes:

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ALOHA everyone. I wanted to share some good news in the middle of a tough time. So many of you have been reaching out, asking how to help, showing up for our lāhui and it means everything. One of the first calls I got was from my brother Kirk Hammett and the Metallica family. Through their foundation, All Within My Hands, they’re stepping up in a big way $50K to the Hawaiian Council, $50K to the Lāhui Foundation, and $25K to Hui O He‘e Nalu. I’m matching the donation to Hui O He‘e Nalu. This is what community looks like. People coming together, lifting each other up, taking care of our own. We’re also working on a benefit concert on April 23 - more to come soon. Mahalo to everyone who’s showing up, donating, volunteering, and holding space for our people. All my aloha. j @metallica @allwithinmyhandsfoundation @hawaiiancouncil @lahuifoundation @huioheenalunorthshore @kaimi_kaneholani

The Metallica connection might seem unexpected at first glance, but there’s a real tie there. Kirk Hammett has long had a home in Hawai‘i and frequently spends time on O‘ahu, often spotted surfing when he’s not on tour. Recognizing this bond helps explain why the band’s involvement feels more personal.

The scale of the support stands out. In particular, through its All Within My Hands foundation, Metallica is contributing $125,000 toward relief efforts, with funds distributed across the Hawaiian Council, the Lāhui Foundation, and Hui O He‘e Nalu.

That funding arrives at a critical moment for the islands. Hawai‘i is seeing its worst flooding in more than two decades. Damage estimates reach into the billions statewide. On O‘ahu alone, hundreds of homes were impacted. Farms took significant losses. More than 100,000 residents lost power after the storm.

Momoa also confirmed more support is coming, including a benefit concert planned for April 23. Details remain limited. The effort clearly goes beyond a one-time response, focusing on sustaining both attention and funding as recovery continues.

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Even with that work underway, Momoa's 2026 movie schedule isn't slowing down. The DC Universe veteran has a packed year ahead. He is stepping away from Aquaman and into the role he was born to play: Lobo. He will debut as Lobo in new DC movies, beginning with this summer's Supergirl, with a full trailer arriving today, March 31, 2026. Supergirl flies into theaters on June 26, 2026.