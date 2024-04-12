Minecraft Has Wrapped, See How Jason Momoa Celebrated

Jason Momoa cannot be stopped. Between working out hard for Fast X, to starring in last year’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the action star seems to be everywhere. This includes Aotearoa, New Zealand where he just wrapped filming his latest film, Minecraft , which features the Aquaman star in the much anticipated film based on the popular video game. To celebrate production finally coming to a close, Momoa took to social media to share exclusive behind-the-scenes glimpse with fans, including snapshots featuring the star-studded ensemble cast. He also decided to celebrate the accomplishment by helping those in need.

In an Instagram post that is sure to get Minecraft fans excited, Momoa offered a sneak peek into the camaraderie and creativity that flourished on the set of the film adaptation of the beloved video game franchise while filming in New Zealand. Momoa posted a cute pic alongside comedic powerhouse Jack Black, whose involvement in Minecraft has been a source of excitement since its announcement. You can see this photo from Momoa’s Instagram, which also features the rest of the Minecraft cast and crew below:

A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) A photo posted by on

Along with the cast photo, within the Instagram carousel of photos, Momoa shared some pics from his charity initiative. He has a surfwear company called Da Hui where he donates all proceeds to people in need living in Lahaina, Hawaii. He was able to deliver $50,000 to families in need, which he documented on his social media. Wrapping production on a major movie like Minecraft is a big accomplishment, but being able to help people in the process is even better. I love that the Game of Thrones alum is finding ways to give back to the community.

Not much is known about how the Minecraft film will bring the video game to life , but I’m certainly curious. The original Minecraft game doesn’t have a central storyline, but rather offers players the ability to build worlds and structures using the building tools within the game. There aren’t goals to accomplish but there are different settings to choose from that emphasize different skills. Without a central storyline to follow, I will be interested to see how the script is able to adapt the format to the big screen, and incorporate the creative spirit that people love about the game.

After a series of flops within the world of video game adaptations, it seems like the idea has finally hit its stride. The Last of Us was a big hit for HBO and seemed to truly capture the emotionality and story within the game. Additionally, Amazon Prime subscribers can now check out Fallout, which is also a series adaptation of the popular video game franchise. Fallout is getting a strong positive response from critics , and for the sake of Minecraft fans, hopefully this pattern continues. Based on this photo, both Jason Momoa and Jack Black are really excited about the project so fingers crossed the movie is as special as Momoa said his experience was.

You can check out Minecraft when the movie finally hits theaters sometime in 2025. In the meantime, you can check out Jason Momoa in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which is currently streaming now with a Max subscription . For more information on other blockbusters heading to cinemas and streaming in the near future, make sure to consult our 2024 movie release schedule .