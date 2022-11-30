Jason Statham Is Starring In A New Movie With Aubrey Plaza, Who Says She Went Full James Bond And Was ‘Literally Slapping His Butt’

Aubrey Plaza is currently making a big splash on this season of The White Lotus, but her next project with action hero Jason Statham will for sure attract an even bigger audience. The film is a stylish action comedy directed by Guy Ritchie. It seems like a different turn for Plaza who has explored more within the traditional comedy sphere. Apparently she is having a lot of fun on set, and even says she may have slapped her co-star's butt.

In a new interview with GQ, the Emily the Criminal actress opened up about her expanding career and some of the new exciting projects she has down the pike. When talking about Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre she revealed she had a lot of fun behind the scenes, and even channeled a James Bond-esque attitude towards her co-star, Jason Statham. She revealed:

Statham is playing like a Bond character, but my approach was like, I’m the female Bond. And if I’m the female Bond, what does Bond do? Bond gets the girl. Bond is objectifying everybody and also being a badass. So I objectified Statham the whole time. Literally slapping his butt. I think they were all scared of me. Like, ‘Who is this girl who’s coming in so hot?’

Well I guess this certainly flips the script on some of the major themes of the James Bond movies. These two are so different, but I’m sure their acting sensibilities will come together wonderfully and be a power duo on screen. There are apparently a lot of antics going on behind the scenes, so hopefully these antics will translate as great chemistry in the film.

This is not the first time Plaza has gotten attention for some of her more out-there interactions with her scene partners. She “weirded out” Robert De Niro when the two made Dirty Grandpa together and had a few wild scenes they had to film. The actress also said she gave a vial of her own blood to the Parks and Recreation cast after they wrapped filming their last season. She clearly isn’t afraid to go for it and show her wilder side. I personally think it’s hysterical, and I can’t wait to hear about more behind the scenes moments from Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre.

If the snarky trailer is any indication, the Guy Ritchie film is going to be an absolute blast. It is about a Special agent named “Orson Fortune” who has a team of operatives. Their mission is to recruit one of Hollywood's biggest actors to help them on an undercover mission to break into a ring of deadly weapons sales. Along with Statham and Plaza, the cast also includes Hugh Grant, Cary Elwes, and Josh Hartnett.

Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre is set to hit theaters on January 12, 2023 along with many other great movie releases coming to theaters in 2023. In addition, you can catch Aubrey Plaza on Season 2 of The White Lotus, currently streaming with an HBO Max subscription. You can also check out the latest Guy Ritchie/Jason Statham team up project, Wrath of Man, streaming now for Amazon Prime subscribers.