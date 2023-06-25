Jason Statham Shares New Expendables 4 Images, And Of Course They Look More Badass In Black And White

Jason Statham seems to be going from one action franchise to another. Aside from starring in Meg 2: The Trench, which dropped a bloody trailer, he's also a part of the ensemble cast of Expendables 4. The actor is seemingly as hyped for the film as we are, as he recently posted a series of stills from the film. The photos tease what’s in store for the latest installment in the blockbuster franchise. And of course, the images look especially badass due to the fact that they're in black and white.

The veteran actor made sure to save what may be the coolest photos from the film for his Instagram post. He can be seen showing off his skills alongside martial arts legend Tony Jaa. It looks like the two are taking on some enemies amid crazy combat sequences. The duo look like they make a perfect team, and these photos certainly tease a rad dynamic between their characters. You can check out the Transporter star's post below:

The action star has been a part of the Expendables franchise since the very beginning. The ensemble films have offered a slew of big stars over the years, Terry Crews, Bruce Willis, and most notably, Sylvester Stallone. Of course, Statham remains one of the highlights. His character, Lee Christmas, is a staple and always seems to make it out of the most dire situations. The trailer for Expend4bles promises a lot of Statham and a sexy fight scene or two involving a new character. It also seems like it will maintain its sense of humor that's long been present within the explosive scenes, so fans have a lot to look forward to.

The fourth film has been in the works for a while. Along with the Fast and Furious alum, Sylvester Stallone, Dolph Lundgren and Randy Couture are all returning. The cast also added some big names with 50 Cent and Andy Garcia are among those joining the franchise for the first time. Megan Fox is also set to be a prominent character and has posted some awesome behind-the-scenes photos teasing what’s to come. The Expend4bles' producers have dubbed it the most badass installment yet and, based on these photos, I wouldn't doubt them just yet.

2023 has been a big year for Jason Statham, and Meg 2 and Expendables 4 are only the tip of the iceberg for him. He was also in the Guy Ritchie film Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, which also has a big cast and boasts plenty of action. On top of that, he reprised his role as Owen Shaw in this summer’s Fast X. That’s four big movies just this year, and he’s attached to many future franchise projects. Statham simply can’t be stopped, and with all the fun he seems to be having in these latest on set photos, he will continue to be one of the coolest in the business.

The Expendables 4 is set to hit theaters nationwide on September 22nd, 2023. Fans of the franchise can revisit the first three Expendables films now by renting them on Amazon. For more information on other films heading to cinemas in the near future, make sure to consult our schedule of 2023 new movie releases.