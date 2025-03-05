Jenna Ortega Takes A Step Away From Her Signature Black For A Romantic, Figure-Hugging Look: 'I Love Movies'

Jenna Ortega continues to be one of the best-dressed Hollywood starlets. Fresh off of her SNL 50 look stunning fans and Sabrina Carpenter alike, the Wednesday star is at again after posting about her outfit from the Vanity Fair Oscar’s after party. However, instead of a killer and classic black garment–a staple for her stylish Beetlejuice Beetlejuice press tour and Wednesday promo – she opted for a softer and formfitting light brown dress.

Ortega took to her Instagram to show off her ethereal 2004 Donna Karan Resort gown in a more casual setting while recapping how much she enjoyed the event that celebrated 2025's Oscar winners. In the five-slide post, the Scream actress showed the dress off in different lighting and simple poses in natural settings alongside her team, a fireplace and a mannequin. She shared in the caption that although late, she had a great time and enjoyed everything from her team’s company to movies.

The hype of the evening and the pics themselves are too good to pass up, check it out for yourself:

It’s a knockout dress, even with the unexplained mannequins at her side. The whole look is gorgeous and makes me excited to see if she’ll transform these browns and tans into a coming press tour theme. And even though it’s just a theory, I believe Ortega is fashion-savvy enough to be planning this far out for her flicks on the 2025 movie schedule .

It would be timely with the Death of a Unicorn premiere on its way, as we know she loves method dressing and the film comes out this spring. Meanwhile, I highly doubt this would be for Wednesday Season 2 , because I think she'll go back to Addams Family black for that.

However, no matter what is coming next, at this moment, this form-fitting look is fabulous and perfect for the actress.

The fans in the actress's comments agreed too. Many were equating the look to an ultra-romantic, goddess-like dress and a top-tier look for Ortega’s standards. All seemed to be raving–here are just a few of the hyped reviews:

literally Aphrodite’s daughter - jennas0luv

Totally Majestic 😍! - _fmatth.jx

Late? Pffft,… you don’t need to attend the event, when you’re the entire show… #WillAlwaysBeSeated ❤️ 🎥📺- fe_moya1

Can she get an award for best worn dress of the year - ellenreidy2

QUEEN OF THE WORLD - jennamyhappiness

Needless to say, the 22-year-old slayed the look. The fans loved every bit of the post, and I’m sure, like me, they are just waiting for the next A+ outfit she has locked and loaded. Although I’m not sure how she’ll top this one (to be clear, I felt that way about her SNL 50 look, too), but I know The Fallout actress will.

Thankfully, for people like me, Jenna Ortega is seemingly always game to go out and party with her peers and celebrate Tinseltown’s magic in a fabulous outfit. And if she continues to swap her signature dark dresses for these warmer, dreamier ones that have a more figure-hugging shape, it will continue to prove her range as a fashion legend.