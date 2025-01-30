Jenna Ortega Rocked A Look That's Seriously Giving Wednesday Energy, And I Think It's Addams Family Perfection
Two snaps indeed.
Jenna Ortega has made quite a name for herself over the past few years, and while it’s hard to pin her success to any one specific project, nobody can deny that her portrayal of Wednesday Addams on one of the best shows to binge on Netflix was a thing of gothic beauty. (The viral Wednesday dance alone was a moment that rocked the world.) We don’t know exactly when Season 2 will hit the 2025 TV schedule, but Ortega’s gorgeous Wednesday-coded Dior look might just be enough to satisfy me until then.
It’s not just her acting in projects like You, Scream and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice that has made Jenna Ortega a household name. She’s also quite the figure in celebrity fashion. Ortega joined her fellow Dior ambassadors recently at Paris Fashion Week, where she served up some Addams Family perfection in an all-black ensemble. Check out the look on Instagram:
This look has me absolutely craving Wednesday Season 2, as Jenna Ortega fully embraces her dark side with this outfit. A vest featuring buckles is cinched at the waist, with long leather gloves providing full coverage and making it look like the top is one uniform piece. Underneath the vest Ortega sports black shorts over black tights with black open-toe heels. She accessorizes with cat-eye sunglasses and finishes with just a single pop of color through a bold red lip.
The Gorski Select Shearling Lamb Zip Vest is sleeveless with a zipper closure and includes side pockets. The product has polyester lining and is made from shearling lamb from South Africa, dyed. The garment is approximately 24 inches from shoulder to hem.
The vest is the star of this ensemble, though, and is sure to inspire others to create their own looks with similar items, like the Gorski vest with asymmetrical zipper (above) or Helmut Lang blazer vest (below). Just grab a pair of long gloves (finally a chance to wear those SKIMS swim gloves you know you snatched up!), and you’re on your way to your own creepy, kooky look!
The Helmut Lang Wool Blazer Vest is crafted of luxurious virgin wool and features flap pockets, a chest welt pocket and classic notch lapels. The sleeveless garment has a button-front closure and measures about 28 inches from shoulder to hem.
There’s no denying that all of the Dior ambassadors serving looks at Paris Fashion Week were absolutely stunning, but seeing Jenna Ortega embrace the goth (much like she did for Sabrina Carpenter’s “Taste” music video) will have me keeping a close eye on Netflix’s upcoming premiere dates.
Wednesday is hardly the only project the Miller’s Girl star has in the works, though. Fans will want to watch for her to appear on the 2025 movie calendar, when her collab with The Weeknd, Hurry Up Tomorrow, hits theaters. Jenna Ortega will also team up with Natalie Portman in the upcoming thriller The Gallerist.
In the meantime, though, we’ll definitely be keeping an eye on the actress’ fashion choices. Jenna Ortega proved she can take marketing to a new level with her method dressing for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, and she put her own masterful touch on the chainmail trend with another recent outfit.
If you need to catch up on Wednesday or refresh yourself on all the goings-on at Nevermore Academy, Season 1 is available to stream by firing up that Netflix subscription.
