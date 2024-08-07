‘I Think It’s Natural To Be Fearful’: There Was Drama Over Jenna Ortega’s Role On Wednesday. Why She Pushed Back With Netflix

Jenna Ortega's starring role on Wednesday -- which is one of Netflix’s best shows -- has proven to be a career-changing job for her. Before that, she worked “crazy, crazy hours” on the Disney Channel as the lead of Stuck in the Middle and played young Jane on Jane the Virgin. As successful as her latest show has been, there was a bit of drama, as Ortega wanted a key behind-the-scenes role on The Addams Family franchise offshoot. The actress that period of time and why she ultimately pushed back with Netflix.

The Scream alum seemingly felt a real connection with Wednesday Addams and her world. With that, she creatively contributed creatively during her time working on the show's first season. For instance, director Tim Burton tasked her with making up the titular character's viral dance. And, in case you're wondering why the actress rarely blinked while in character, that's because she went refrained from doing that through a take and Burton encouraged her to keep it up. Despite all of that, though, there were still reservations when the X star made a request. So let's talk that out.

What Role Did Jenna Ortega Want For Wednesday’s First Season?

Jenna Ortega has been open about how she almost passed on Wednesday due to her fears of missing out on other opportunities due to being contractually obligated to the show. All it took was one call from Tim Burton to sell on the show. Yet Ortega recently expanded on those thoughts while speaking with Vanity Fair . During the interview, she recalled wanting more of a behind-the-scenes role as a producer on the coming-of-age series. Ultimately, the then-18-year-old was unsuccessful in that negotiation since she was told it wasn’t common for actors to produce the first season of a show. Ortega candidly explained why it was important to her to be a producer so early on:

I think it’s natural to be fearful of signing your life away and wanting some sort of agency or wanting confirmation that your voice would be heard. I’m aware of my position as an actor. I know that I’m not in charge…. But I think with someone like Wednesday, who is in every scene, it only makes sense for that person to be that involved in what’s going on behind the scenes because she’s onscreen every second of the project.

The Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous alum's sentiments make sense, as she was indeed taking a risk by signing on for the production. With that, she wanted to make sure that she could maintain her autonomy as an actor and contribute creatively as best she could with an EP credit. On top of all that, she was also faced with the daunting task of reinterpreting the Wednesday Addams role. She also had to follow in the footsteps of Lisa Loring, who played the character on the 1960s Addams Family show and Christina Ricci, who famously played Wednesday on the big screen. The You alum's performance was ultimately well received, and she's now serving as an EP on Season 2, which is in production. However, there were still some growing pains ahead of her Netflix show's premiere.

How Did The Drama Behind Jenna Ortega's Desire For Creative Control Play Out?

Jenna Ortega made headlines after she appeared on Dax Shepard and Monica Padman’s Armchair Expert podcast in March 2023. She shared that certain aspects of Wednesday that “made no sense” to her , like the character being involved a love triangle. Ortega revealed that, because of those creative disagreements, she'd change some of the dialogue penned by the writers. Her viral comments hit a nerve with creatives, including Daredevil producer Steven S. DeKnight who went on a lengthy tirade about the comments . Striking Hollywood writers roasted Ortega during the 2023 WGA strike with signs like “Rewriting is writing! See you at the line, Jenna.”

When reflecting on her controversial Wednesday comments , the lead actress admitted that she could have improved her choice of words, describing herself as “a rambler.” With all of the social media negativity she's experienced in her career, it taught her a tough lesson, which is that not every actress will be admired by everyone, and “that’s entirely fine.”

All of that aside, it may have been gratifying for Jenna Ortega to see the reaction to Wednesday and its eventual renewal, which was accompanied by her producer credit. Now holding the power to give notes, Ortega promises that the upcoming episodes will have new villains, supernatural elements and a darker tone, making me all the more hyped up. Many can still debate her approach to make her voice heard during Season 1, but it's hard to deny that she did make a difference and obtained what she wanted. Until Season 2 hits the streaming schedule in 2025, you can catch the first eight episodes with a Netflix subscription .