Jennifer Garner And Judy Greer Sent Mark Ruffalo A Sweet Birthday Message, And My 13 Going On 30-Loving Heart Is So Full

It’s been two decades since one of the best rom-coms of all time , 13 Going on 30, graced the big screens, and it still holds up today. Thankfully, that has also meant two decades of friendship for the cast, specifically Jennifer Garner, Judy Greer and Mark Ruffalo. If you were wondering if they are all still close, the Family Switch actress’ recently shared a sweet message to social media that shows her and Greer wishing Ruffalo the happiest of birthdays and my heart is so full with love for this cast.

Fans' favorite frenemies were recently featured together on Garner’s Instagram stories, as they celebrated the Avengers actor turning 57. In the video, Garner and Greer wish their leading man a very sweet happy birthday and followed that up with numerous air kisses and “We love you” declarations right before the video ends. What warms my heart is the fact that it was more than just a post or a throwback photo, it was a sincere, heartfelt message (and I can’t handle this right now, I’m already so emotional from the end of Arcane). Check out the post:

I love that even 20 years later, this cast is still close. Greer and Garner are actually much better friends than their characters, with the Yes Day actress also never failing to wish her on-screen frenemy a happy birthday as well . But it was great to see them together for Mark Ruffalo’s birthday, and I'm hopeful that it gave him all the feels. It certainly made me smile, and it wasn’t even for me.

As for the Foxcatcher star and the Deadpool & Wolverine actress, they also remain close to this day and even reunited for a project a couple years back. Their performance as Adam’s parents in Ryan Reynolds' The Adam Project was just another fine showcase of their great on-screen dynamics as actors.

Their chemistry is just so natural, and anyone who has seen 13 Going on 30 surely knows it's a big reason why the film was so successful. Yes, it took Big’s concept and made it relatable for a new generation. And sure, the “Thriller” scene is iconic , what with the dress and flash mob and all. But Ariana Grande didn’t include the iconic 2000s rom-com in her “Thank You, Next” video because of “Thriller.” It made the cut, because it became a new blueprint for friends to lovers rom-coms , all thanks to the story of Matty and Jenna. All I can say is, thank goodness Mark Ruffalo didn't quit the movie over the Michael Jackson classic.

Not to mention, the film's concept and message still hold up today. What I wouldn’t give to have a glimpse into my future to help me realize what’s important in the long run. That, and the fact that as a kid, all you want is to just be an adult already. As an adult, many would give anything for the simpler days as a kid. I wouldn't be surprised if some teenagers who watched this movie in 2004 are now having that realization, including the now-over-30 young Jenna actress .

Hopefully, we see this trio team up again for a sequel , because I need to know what Jenna and Matty are doing now. Perhaps they even have a 13-year-old of their own… Until then, I'll just appreciate Jennifer Garner and Judy Greer's birthday tribute to Mark Ruffalo. And, of course, you can relive all the swoon-worthy "Rom-Com Ruffalo" moments and Jenna Rink silliness by streaming 13 Going on 30