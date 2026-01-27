It's Cool Jennifer Grey Is Coming Back For The Dirty Dancing Sequel, But It Also Leaves A Patrick Swayze-Sized Hole In My Heart
I'm excited, but I have some questions...
A Dirty Dancing sequel is finally officially happening, and yes, Jennifer Grey is set to return as Baby. There’s also a pretty reassuring team for a legacy follow-up on board, especially one that has to thread the needle between nostalgia and a reason-to-exist continuation. But I have to admit, as cool as it all sounds, it does leave a Patrick Swayze-sized hole in my heart.
According to Deadline’s reporting, Lionsgate has lined up producers Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson (the duo behind The Hunger Games films), with Kim Rosenstock tapped to write the script, and Grey is also executive producing. As excited as I am to hear we’re heading back to Kellerman’s for “one more dance,” it’s impossible not to feel the Swayze-shaped absence hanging over the whole thing. Dirty Dancing was always the story of Baby and Johnny, and the late actor's presence is baked into the movie’s heartbeat. If this sequel can find a way to honor that legacy while giving Grey something meaningful to play beyond a greatest-hits victory lap, it could be special.
