Sarah Michelle Gellar Confirmed I Know What You Did Last Summer Is About To Start Filming, And Fans Are Freaking Out

Do you remember what you did last summer? Even if you don’t, you may still be anticipating the fact that among the upcoming 2025 movies is another sequel to I Know What You Did Last Summer. It looks like filming is indeed underway, as Sarah Michelle Gellar shared a photo from the set. And fans are being as calm and collected as you’d expect.

Sharing a photo of a director’s chair on set to social media, Gellar took the opportunity to sneak a bit of a joke into this pressing news. As you’ll see in the caption for that very photo, another very different sequel’s name was invoked when teasing what to expect:

I guess Sarah Michelle Gellar’s unofficial I Know What You Did Last Summer role as the movie’s continuity expert must have paid off. Either that, or she’s visiting the set to support friend/director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson as the picture gets underway. Though this could also be a sign of Ms. Gellar popping up to boost Freddie Prinze Jr.’s confirmed return to the eagerly awaited legacy-quel.

Whatever the truth may be, the fans have certainly taken notice of the fact that the Buffy the Vampire Slayer icon did indeed die in that 1997 horror classic. And with that came some snarky theories as to how Sarah Michelle Gellar’s character could have survived, as well as one very serious note:

“WE NEED HELEN'S GHOST HAHA” - @cazorla_actor

“did helen thaw out girl?! “ - @cthomaslo

“THE RESURRECTION OF HELEN SHIVERS!” - @ryinskott

“Plot twist, Helen actually survived. She was just in a very long Coma from massive loss of blood 😂- @amjovimar

“Team Helen (even if she’s dead)” - @seanpaulcurran

“We don’t joke about SD3” - @ryan.jay.moore

While that mention of Scooby Doo 3 was just a fun bit of humor on the part of Sarah Michelle Gellar, I kind of have to agree with that last commenter. Joking that we could have a third round of the lighthearted James Gunn-written take on Mystery Inc. is no laughing matter.

Let's face it: a third Scooby Doo movie is about as likely as Ms. Gellar’s teenage beauty queen being defrosted and becoming the next killer in the I Know What You Did Last Summer franchise. Although wouldn't that be a hell of a twist for the next generation to encounter in their travels? And let's face it, with Freddie Prinze Jr.'s previous October start date tease seemingly debunked, anything could have happened with some clever re-writes.

Of course, hardcore fans should really be wondering if we’ll be receiving confirmation of Brandy’s potential franchise return in the near future. Perhaps that's another part of Sarah Michelle Gellar's "job" on this production, as her dropping a social media photo is just the sort of cover one could use to film another actor in secret.

