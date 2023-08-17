See Jennifer Lawrence Claim 'I Had Sex Once For A Paramount Plus Password' In Funny No Hard Feelings Outtakes

Jennifer Lawrence’s comedy talents have been apparent ever since her TV debut in The Bill Engvall Show, and these hilarious skills were on full display in the raunchy R-rated comedy No Hard Feelings. While there are tons of silly highlihgts in both the movie and its blooper reel, the Oscar winner comically claiming she had sex once for a Paramount Plus password in an outake is a personal highlight that you have to see.

When you watch a blooper reel, you can see for yourself all of the fun everyone had while filming a comedy like No Hard Feelings . Jennifer Lawrence and the cast seemed to have a blast while making their movie, especially once you see the promotion for the movie's behind the scenes feature. Throughout the clip, you can see some of the wild lines that didn't make the movie, which includes Lawrence saying: “I had sex once for a Paramount Plus password.” Take a look at the funny YouTube clip of that moment down below.

The Hunger Games actress definitely got a chuckle out of everyone with that line of hers. With all of the hit shows and movies available to those with a Paramount Plus subscription , you can certainly understand where she was coming from.

The Winter’s Bone actress has shared a lot of funny stories about her time filming No Hard Feelings like eating grilled cheese in between takes of her memorable nude scene. She also had a funny behind-the-scenes story about the nude car scene where she and co-star Andrew Barth Feldman were on Etsy buying him furniture for his new apartment in between takes. Even motorboating her young co-star brought the two of them a lot of laughs on set.

If you’ve ever seen a marathon of Jennifer Lawrence interviews like I have, you’d know she really does have a comical personality. While she's known for her dramatic roles in films like The Hunger Games and Silver Linings Playbook, on their press tours she was always cracking jokes. While she did star in the satire Don't Look Up in 2021, No Hard Feelings is her first straight-up comedy, and seeing her shine in silly moments and outtakes brings me so much joy.

Saying yes to a comedy like No Hard Feelings , after being asked “a million times,” gave Lawrence the chance to be funny in scene after scene. After taking a break from acting , J-Law's R-rated comedy was the excellent comeback audiences had been waiting for, and it showed once again that she's a read powerhouse. The Passengers actress admitted what’s stopped her from trying out comedies was that she hadn’t seen a decent one in a while. Well, No Hard Feelings has an 87% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, theatergoers clearly had a great time watching this flick, and critics loved Lawrence's perfomrance in it. So, maybe this movie will change the game of comedies going forward.