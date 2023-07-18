Jennifer Lawrence Was Asked ‘A Million Times’ To Do Comedies. Why She Finally Said Yes With No Hard Feelings

Jennifer Lawrence is a very funny lady. She has been hilarious on many press tours and shares funny stories in interviews, like when she had to spit near Leonardo DiCaprio, or when she vomited after appearing on Hot Ones. It’s no wonder people were trying to cast her in a comedy for years. Despite the many offers, the Mother! star turned down several comedies during her career, but something about No Hard Feelings made her make the jump.

The Oscar winner was recently profiled by Cameron Diaz for Interview Magazine where she was asked about her funny R-rated flick, having babies and her newfound transition to comedy. When asked about what it was like shooting the movie, and why she chose No Hard Feelings in particular, Lawrence said:

It was a blast. I’ve always wanted to do comedy and I’ve been asked a million times. I was never against it, but you’ve seen the movies that come out. I don’t want to name anything specifically, but there hasn’t been anything that funny.

Not only was No Hard Feelings more funny than anything else JLaw was offered, it also had a lot of heart and a true emotional core to the over-the top plot. This, along with working with director Gene Stupnitsky, were two additional things that drew her to the raunchy movie. She continued:

I’d read these comedies and nothing made me laugh out loud or really moved me. Then I read this script, and I had never read anything so funny. I know Gene [Stupnitsky, the director of No Hard Feelings], so I know how funny he is.

The provacative No Hard Feelings premise was also likely part of the hilarity that attracted the American Hustle actress. The movie is about a young woman who is afraid to lose her house due to the growing wealth in the area. Desperate for a car, she responds to an ad where parents will award a vehicle in exchange for someone dating their awkward 19-year-old son. The movie champions a brilliant performance by Lawrence, which critics have lauded. She seemingly had a good time working with her young co-star Andrew Barth Feldman as well, so maybe there will be more comedies in JLaw’s future.

The Red Sparrow star has participated in dramedies in the past that let her bright personality shine through, like Adam McKay’s disaster satire Don’t Look Up and David O. Russell's Silver Linings Playbook, bit no film has let Lawrence show her comedic chops like No Hard Feelings. A lot is asked of her in the film, like a nude fight scene, and other outlandish physical moments. Lawrence took it all in stride, and even admitted to eating grilled cheese between takes. Hopefully this successful change of pace for the 32-year-old will encourage other actresses to take a chance on a comedy as well.

No Hard Feelings is in theaters now, so check it out on the big screen while you still can. Jennifer Lawrence fans should also check out the other great movies from the Hunger Games actress. For more information on additional films heading to cinemas this summer, make sure to consult our 2023 movie release schedule.