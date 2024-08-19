I Just Realized Ben Affleck And JLo Have A Movie Coming Later This Year And That Could Get Awkward

Hollywood has been buzzing with speculation about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship , and now, things might be getting even more complicated. The couple, who have been the subject of persistent separation rumors, are reportedly living separately , with Affleck recently moving into a new place in Los Angeles. They've had limited contact, even spending their two-year anniversary apart in July. Amid these personal challenges, they are also set to collaborate professionally on the upcoming 2024 movie release Unstoppable. This raises the question: Could their rocky relationship add tension as the film’s release approaches?

The Inspirational Movie, Based On A True Story, Bennifer Worked On

Per Deadline , Unstoppable is a highly anticipated Amazon MGM production that chronicles the true story of Anthony Robles, a wrestler born without a right leg who defied the odds to become an NCAA Division I national champion. Starring Jharrel Jerome as Robles, the film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Jennifer Lopez, Bobby Cannavale, Michael Peña, and Don Cheadle.

Affleck produced the film through his company, Artists Equity, alongside his long-time friend Matt Damon. The film marks the directorial debut of William Goldenberg, an Oscar-winning editor for Argo, a movie that Ben himself directed. With so much star power behind and in front of the camera, Unstoppable could be a major player come awards season. But a big question is looming: how will Lopez and Affleck’s off-screen drama impact the project's promotion?

The Tumultuous Duo Are Reportedly Staying Civil

Lopez and Affleck’s rekindled romance was the stuff of Hollywood dreams when they tied the knot in 2022. But in recent months, their relationship has been anything but picture-perfect. Recently, the Air actor’s absence from his A-List pop star wife’s lavish Bridgerton-themed birthday party only fueled speculation further, with insiders claiming that even Lopez was hoping for a surprise appearance from her husband, which never materialized.

Despite the apparent distance between them, it’s rumored that the "Love Don’t Cost a Thing" singer visited the Dogma star at his Brentwood rental property on his birthday, indicating they’re at least keeping communication open. Given that they are reportedly staying civil and are both seasoned professionals, their split might not impact the movie's rollout. However, some insiders alleged that Bennifer tried to rekindle their romance but to no avail, so don’t expect a reunion before the release date. Still, as a producer, Ben might take a step back when the film hits theaters.

Can Bennifer Navigate the Holiday Release of Unstoppable?

With Unstoppable set for a holiday release, the timing couldn’t be more delicate for Lopez and Affleck. Although the movie is already finished, and the Argo director was only involved as a producer, their personal issues could still cast a shadow over the film's promotion. Unlike their infamous collaboration on Gigli (2003), where they both starred, this situation is different—the Selena actress is the star on-screen, while Ben worked behind the scenes.

Despite the challenges, the film could benefit from the curiosity surrounding their relationship. Suppose they manage to keep their drama out of the spotlight. In that case, their new project might emerge as a successful project for both, showcasing their ability to remain professional despite the rumors.

As Unstoppable gears up for its release, all eyes will likely be on the troubled couple to see how they navigate the dual pressures of their public and private lives. Will their personal turmoil spill over into their professional work, or will they rise above the rumors and deliver a hit?

The film is set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival and will be released in select theaters this December. The stakes are high for Bennifer. It remains to be seen if the two will clarify the true status of their relationship and whether the movie’s release will be a defining moment in their careers or a difficult reminder of their off-screen struggles.