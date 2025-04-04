Jennifer Lopez Went To Broadway In A Gorgeous Plunging Black Dress, But The Gown Wasn’t Even The Most Stunning Part

Jennifer Lopez hasn’t been able to avoid headlines over the past year, as she endured a public breakup with Ben Affleck. Even with the divorce finalized, that really hasn’t changed, but at least now — with attention shifting to Affleck’s relationship with Jennifer Garner — JLo is making headlines more for her projects on the 2025 movie calendar and stunning fashion choices. The actress stepped out this week in an amazing black gown, but the plunging neckline wasn’t even the highlight.

The stage play Good Night and Good Luck, starring George Clooney and based on his 2005 movie of the same name, premiered on Broadway recently, and Jennifer Lopez attended a showing in support of her Out of Sight co-star. She went all out with her look, donning a black velvet dress, which you can see below:

(Image credit: Photo by Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images)

Jennifer Lopez always puts on a masterclass in celebrity fashion, and this night was no different as she walked the red carpet on April 3 ahead of the Broadway show. She wore the most glamorous strapless gown by Saiid Kobeisy, accessorizing with a huge, billowing white cape that she shed after making her arrival (much to the relief of those sitting around her, I’m sure).

It wasn’t the dress or even the cape that caught my attention, though. The highlight for me was that gorgeous statement necklace. The piece — a vintage Van Cleef & Arpels, per Harper’s Bazaar — was made of onyx diamonds and round brilliant-cut diamonds that were set in yellow gold and arranged in squares and diamonds around her neck.

Jennifer Lopez carried a black clutch and showed off a gorgeous glam makeup look complete with a smoky eye and bronzed cheeks, and she wore her hair straight with a part in the middle.

As rumors about her personal life circulated last year, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck put their kids first, and it continued to be that way this week, as JLo was accompanied by one of her twins, Emme Muñiz, to Good Night and Good Luck.

Emme looked absolutely dashing as well, with the 17-year-old sporting a tailored black suit, white button-down shirt and chunky loafers. Jewelry was also a big part of the teen’s look, with Muñiz showing off layered necklaces over a patterned necktie.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Jennifer Lopez has acknowledged that it’s been a hard year, and it’s unclear whether or not Ben Affleck spending so much time with Jennifer Garner — the mother of his three children — is making that worse. One source suggested it made her “furious,” while another insider said she’s barely had time to pay attention to what her ex is up to.

Either way, it seems Ben’s two Jens have always gotten along, and Garner and Lopez have reportedly remained friendly since the latter’s divorce.

Meanwhile, “life goes on” for JLo, and she’s making sure she looks damn good as she moves forward. Jennifer Lopez has been serving revenge bod for months, and I can’t wait to see what glamorous gowns and jewels she’s showing off in her next public appearances.