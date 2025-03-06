Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner Rumors Can't Stop, Won't Stop Amping Up After Divorce From Lopez Was Finalized

The public is really invested in what's going on behind the scenes.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck in 2009 at a basketball game
(Image credit: Photo by Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)

For as long as there have been famous people, celebrity couples have fascinated the public. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck know this all too well, as both of their relationships made countless headlines over the years. And after JLo and Affleck's divorce was finalized, there have been countless rumors about what's going on with him and his ex Jennifer Garner. Let's break it down.

Lopez filed for divorce back in August, and the pair spent months finalizing the details without actually having to face off in court. Fans will likely continue paying attention to their personal lives for the foreseeable future, with JLo reportedly having some NSA fun rather than looking for a new longtime partner. Page Six is reporting that Affleck apparently "would love another chance" with Garner, who is his ex-wife and the mother of his children. The insider was also quoted saying:

At the same time, Ben knows it’s just not realistic at this time in their lives. Ben just got out of a marriage and finalized his divorce [from Jennifer Lopez], he is really busy with work and is focused on this new chapter. Plus, Ben respects Jen’s relationship with John [Miller] and would never come between them.

There you have it. It sounds like, while he knows it's not a possibility, Affleck reportedly would like another chance with Jennifer Garner. There's clearly a ton of love shared between the two A-listers, who have coparented for years. Garner also helped advocate for Affleck when he went to rehab a few years ago.

But what does the Alias icon think about Affleck's alleged feelings? According to another insider who spoke to the publication, she's content in her current relationship with John Miller. They were quoted saying:

The feeling is not mutual on Jen’s side. She’s happy with John and that’s just not where her head is at. She has a great co-parenting relationship with Ben, and that’s where things stand on her end at the moment.

Despite their split back in 2015, Garner and Affleck have continued to be a family unit as they raise their three children together. What's more, the family blended with Jennifer Lopez' during her recent marriage to Affleck, with the kids seemingly getting super close in the process. But that doesn't mean we should expect a romantic reunion from the two as they continue to coparent.

Whenever Ben Affleck does end up in a romantic relationship again, smart money says it's going to basically break the internet. But as it stands now, that seemingly won't be happening between him and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. It's probably for the best; one can only imagine the amount of public pressure that would come with this type of reunion.

