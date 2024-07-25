'It Has Been A Hard Year': Why Jennifer Lopez Treated Turning 55 With So Much Extra Attention And Care This Year

Jennifer Lopez has been an A-lister for decades, thanks to her thriving career as both an actress/producer and a global pop star. And while fans love re-watching JLo's best movies, lately she's been making countless headlines thanks to her relationship with Ben Affleck. The "Let's Get Loud" singer is celebrating birthday, and an insider explained why JLo treated turning 55 with so much extra attention and care this year, being quoted saying "it has been a hard year."

For months now reports have been swirling that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are living separately and possibly heading toward divorce. But the couple hasn't made any official announcements, and Lopez is consistently photographed with their children. An anonymous insider who allegedly is close to the JLo recently spoke to ET about the singer/actress' recent birthday, saying she "is doing her best to stay positive and focus on the great things in her life." That includes celebrating her birthday, as they put it:

It has been a hard year with some unexpected realizations, changes, and obstacles, but Jen is trying to view her 55th birthday as a fresh start. She is trying not to let her situation with Ben bring her down.

I mean, can you blame her? It's been month of rumors and headlines about their relationship, which no doubt is draining on top of what's actually happening behind the scenes. So Lopez has a right to find some joy, including her JLo's recent vacation to Italy and her 55th birthday party.

Said party was themed after Bridgerton (which is available to binge watch with a Netflix subscription). JLo shared a message on Instagram thanking fans for all the birthday love. You an see that below:

Given how much chatter has surrounded her personal life in the past few months, JLo definitely has earned the right to celebrate her birthday. And while fans can't help but notice that Lopez continues to be ageless, aging like fine wine. I can only hope I'm in such shape when I turn 55.

With Bennifer not making any announcements about their announcement or separation, fans continue to closely monitor the couple's posts and personal life closely. Such fans noticed Affleck and Lopez spent their anniversary separately, rather than celebrating how they got married in Las Vegas back in 2022.

Despite whatever is happening within their marriage Affleck and Lopez seem to be putting their family first during this difficult time. They've continued to be photographed supporting their kids, showing up for events, and driving them around. It's a heartwarming aspect to a trying time, and one that fans seem to really respond to.

Professionally, both Affleck and Lopez have a number of film projects on the way. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.