Apparently, Jennifer Garner And Jennifer Lopez Have Been Friendly After Ben Affleck's Public Split From The Pop Singer

The marriage of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez is officially over. The divorce was finalized earlier this month, but that doesn’t mean that all connections between the two families have been severed. Ben Affleck’s daughter Violet is still maintaining relationships with JLo’s side of the family, and it’s now being reported that Lopez and Affleck’s other ex-wife Jennifer Garner have also been talking.

During Affleck and Lopez's rekindled relationship and subsequent marriage, we saw lots of pictures of Garner and Lopez spending time together, usually around their kids spending time together. All reports are that JLo’s children and the kids Garner shares with Affleck became quite close. Now US Weekly has an unnamed source claiming Lopez and Garner have become closer and having more personal conversations. The source claims…

She’s been helpful to JLo, and they’ve been relating to each other. Jennifer has been a surprising person for JLo to talk to.

Considering the anonymous source, this has to be taken with a grain of salt. On top of that, we’ve also had comments from anonymous sources that claim that Garner and Lopez specifically haven’t been talking and that Garner has been limiting any communication between them. At that point, it was reported Garner was only interested in talking with Lopez if it involved their kids.

It’s certainly possible that the circumstances between the two have changed, and that both sources were correct at the time of their statements. But it's also possible that some of these anonymous sources aren’t entirely accurate. Even if some of them are on the level, it’s hard to know which ones to believe and which to discount.

It certainly wouldn’t be crazy if Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez were relating to each other. They are the only two people in the world who have been married to Ben Affleck, so certainly they have a lot in common. They’ve also now both divorced him and so Garner has been through what Lopez is going through now. Garner was married to Affleck for 10 years and the pair had three children. The two were recently spotted arriving separately at a school play for one of their kids. Certainly, nobody else is going to have quite the same perspective.

Of course, if Jennifer Garner and JLo are talking a lot, that would also put Garner in the middle between the two recent exes, and since Garner and Affleck still have to co-parent, it has the potential to make things between them quite awkward. There are indications that Affleck and Garner’s daughter’s relationship with J. Lo’s family has made things a little complicated for that family unit, and that would certainly be the case here.