‘My Favorite Part About Going Out Is Coming Home For The Midnight Snack': JLo's Slinky Dress Is Giving 'Revenge' Bod And Her Fans Are Noticing

The holidays are always an important time of the year for Jennifer Lopez, but this Christmas amidst her divorce from Ben Affleck , things likely look a little bit different. One of those things definitely seems to be her wardrobe, as the “Waiting for Tonight” singer was giving revenge body in a stunning black sequined gown and dropped a very relatable tidbit about her favorite part of a night out.

JLo Struts (And Cooks) In Ravishing Cleavage-Baring Revenge Dress

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship has been making headlines all year — first with all the rumors that they were headed for a split and now with how they’re handling their prenup-free divorce . If the Hustlers actress thought throwing on a sexy sequined gown by Mônot would help her change the narrative, she was exactly right. JLo posted a video to Instagram that showed her giving those hips a workout as she strutted down a hallway:

The dress featured a can’t-miss cutout that put her cleavage on full display, practically screaming “revenge dress” as it just barely covered her chest and featured a backless design. Every curve was hugged perfectly, and she must have felt she looked too good to change after hitting the town, because she shared more photos that showed her engaging in her “favorite part” of a night out while still dressed to the nines:

I only wish I could look this good while whipping up a little something after a bustling night out. I wouldn't take that dress off either. Jennifer Lopez does live on a whole different level than most of us, but she is a relatable queen for this caption:

MY FAVORITE PART about going out is coming home for the midnight snack. 🍝

Speaking of a snack, fans had quite the reaction to “Jenny from the Block” slaying in sequins.

What The Fans Are Saying About Jennifer Lopez

You simply can’t argue with the attitude JLo was giving (and again, THOSE HIPS) in her posts, and after Ben Affleck spent Thanksgiving with ex-wife Jennifer Garner and their three children, fans definitely had thoughts on the message she was sending, as the commented on her first post:

Show them how it’s done.. What a SERVE! 🔥 – itsyasmany

– itsyasmany QUEENNNNNNN ❤️🔥😍 – juliamnovaes

– juliamnovaes That’s the way!!!! Slay 👑 – tracyandersonmethod

– tracyandersonmethod EATING us all UP on this Sunday 🔥❤️ – alysiragusa

– alysiragusa Revenge dress 🔥🔥 – _itsaalmaa_

The jury’s also still out on whether JLo was cooking up a midnight snack, or if she WAS the snack. Fans have deliberated and reached the verdict that it’s the latter:

Safe to say, you are a whole SNACK! 🖤😍 – dayodane

– dayodane Girl is lookin like a "snack" actually...dessert 🔥🔥🔥😂😂😂😂😂❤️ – jlover45

– jlover45 JLo you ain’t the snack, you the whole PLATTER!!!!🔥🔥🖤🖤 – divojb

A SNACK 🤍👏 – jlobeauty

– jlobeauty She’s a total powerhouse—glam, grace, and she still fries it up in a pan. 💄🔥 – scottbarnescosmetics

– scottbarnescosmetics Only Jen cooks with an Oscar dress 😂 – itsrafaelamaral