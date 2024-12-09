‘My Favorite Part About Going Out Is Coming Home For The Midnight Snack': JLo's Slinky Dress Is Giving 'Revenge' Bod And Her Fans Are Noticing
Speaking of a snack ....
The holidays are always an important time of the year for Jennifer Lopez, but this Christmas amidst her divorce from Ben Affleck, things likely look a little bit different. One of those things definitely seems to be her wardrobe, as the “Waiting for Tonight” singer was giving revenge body in a stunning black sequined gown and dropped a very relatable tidbit about her favorite part of a night out.
JLo Struts (And Cooks) In Ravishing Cleavage-Baring Revenge Dress
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship has been making headlines all year — first with all the rumors that they were headed for a split and now with how they’re handling their prenup-free divorce. If the Hustlers actress thought throwing on a sexy sequined gown by Mônot would help her change the narrative, she was exactly right. JLo posted a video to Instagram that showed her giving those hips a workout as she strutted down a hallway:
A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)
A photo posted by on
The dress featured a can’t-miss cutout that put her cleavage on full display, practically screaming “revenge dress” as it just barely covered her chest and featured a backless design. Every curve was hugged perfectly, and she must have felt she looked too good to change after hitting the town, because she shared more photos that showed her engaging in her “favorite part” of a night out while still dressed to the nines:
A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)
A photo posted by on
I only wish I could look this good while whipping up a little something after a bustling night out. I wouldn't take that dress off either. Jennifer Lopez does live on a whole different level than most of us, but she is a relatable queen for this caption:
Speaking of a snack, fans had quite the reaction to “Jenny from the Block” slaying in sequins.
What The Fans Are Saying About Jennifer Lopez
You simply can’t argue with the attitude JLo was giving (and again, THOSE HIPS) in her posts, and after Ben Affleck spent Thanksgiving with ex-wife Jennifer Garner and their three children, fans definitely had thoughts on the message she was sending, as the commented on her first post:
- Show them how it’s done.. What a SERVE! 🔥 – itsyasmany
- QUEENNNNNNN ❤️🔥😍 – juliamnovaes
- That’s the way!!!! Slay 👑 – tracyandersonmethod
- EATING us all UP on this Sunday 🔥❤️ – alysiragusa
- Revenge dress 🔥🔥 – _itsaalmaa_
The jury’s also still out on whether JLo was cooking up a midnight snack, or if she WAS the snack. Fans have deliberated and reached the verdict that it’s the latter:
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
- Safe to say, you are a whole SNACK! 🖤😍 – dayodane
- Girl is lookin like a "snack" actually...dessert 🔥🔥🔥😂😂😂😂😂❤️ – jlover45
- JLo you ain’t the snack, you the whole PLATTER!!!!🔥🔥🖤🖤 – divojb
- A SNACK 🤍👏 – jlobeauty
- She’s a total powerhouse—glam, grace, and she still fries it up in a pan. 💄🔥 – scottbarnescosmetics
- Only Jen cooks with an Oscar dress 😂 – itsrafaelamaral
Yeah, that’s called a power move. Bobby Flay may be interested in cooking for JLo, but it doesn’t look like she needs any help in that department. Jennifer Lopez has said she’s looking forward to the holidays and spending time with her kids after a pretty intense year, and I really hope she carries this energy throughout the month. Revenge sure looks good on her.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.