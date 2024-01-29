Jennifer Lopez’s New Video Has A Whole Lot Of Bikinis And I Hope I Look That In Shape In My Fifties

Jennifer Lopez is a global superstar, thanks to her thriving acting career and status as a pop music icon. Fans of her discography are gearing up for a very exciting time, as JLo is about to release a full visual album. She's currently hard at work promoting that project, titled "This Is Me... Now." Lopez’s new video on social media has a whole lot of bikinis, and I hope I look that in shape in my fifties. Just another reason why she's #goals.

What we know about This Is Me... Now is fairly limited, but every frame of footage shows killer JLo is going to look when the visuals drop. Lopez is known for basically being ageless, and for having an absolutely insane body at 54. That physique is on display in her latest IG video, which hypes her forthcoming single "Can't Get Enough". Check it out below, complete with multiple bikini looks.

Honestly, how does she do it? Is her brand JLo beauty actually the fountain of youth? It certainly looks like it, if this clip is any indication. And it seems like she'll definitely be fitness goals in her album's visuals.

Perhaps this shouldn't be all that surprising, considering how ripped JLo got doing pole dancing classes for Hustlers. Although JLo got some injuries on that project, you definitely can't tell nowadays. And it should be fascinating to see how the public responds once the This is Me... Now movie experience (which will be available to stream with an Amazon Prime subscription).

It looks like "Can't Get Enough" will be the first single from This Is Me... Now which will be her first full studio album in ten years. Luckily fans have been treated to some singles, as well as a full album of music to accompany her romantic comedy Marry Me opposite Owen Wilson. Still, this new album will be a wholly new project, one that hopefully includes a number of breakout singles for the pop star.

When the trailer for This Is Me... Now arrived online, the internet definitely noticed, with folks sounding off about it online. Some were confused by if it was actually a movie, because it does appear to be telling a narrative. Only time will tell how it all shakes out, but it will feature a number of notable A-listers including Ben Affleck, Sofia Vergara, Keke Palmer, and more.

This Is Me...Now: A Love Story and the album itself are both expected to arrive on February 16th. So that's going to be a big day for the "Let's Get Loud" singer. While we wait for that release, be sure to check the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next theatrical experience. JLo will also be back on the big screen soon, as she's attached to a number of projects.