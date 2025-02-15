Rumors Are Swirling About Jennifer Lopez Possibly Proving She’s Still Jenny From Ben’s Block Soon

The latter part of 2024 marked the beginning of the end for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s relationship. In August of that year, Lopez formally filed for divorce following months of rumors about the pair having separated. Their divorce was finalized in January 2025 and, since then, it’s been alleged that both are seeking to get on with their lives accordingly. Now, if an insider is to be believed, Lopez is aiming to stay close to her ex-spouse, figuratively and literally. It’s being said that the “Jenny from the Block” singer wants to be on Affleck’s block.

At present, JLo is reportedly living in the Beverly Hills mansion she bought with her former hubby, which has been on the market for months now. RadarOnline has been told by a source that the multi-hyphenate is allegedly searching for a new home in Brentwood. That would put in her close proximity to the Accountant 2 star, who bought a pad in nearby Pacific Palisades last year. As of this writing, this claim has not been verified by any representatives from the 55-year-old mother of two, so it should be taken with a grain of salt.

When it comes to the reason for the Kiss of the Spider-Woman star allegedly wanting to be closer to her ex, that supposedly comes down to family. Jennifer Lopez is mother to 16-year-old twins Emme and Max, who she shares with former husband Marc Anthony. After marrying Ben Affleck in 2022, Lopez (and her kids) formed a blended family dynamic with him and his three kids – Violet (18), Seraphina (15) and Samuel (12) . With that, Lopez’s purported “priority is making sure they feel the family is still together.”

Ben Affleck and JLo aren’t together anymore but, since their divorce was revealed, they’ve been spotted spending time together alongside their children. The first major instance of that occurred in September 2024, at which point “Bennifer” was seen kissing and holding hands. JLo and Affleck even exchanged Christmas gifts this past holiday season. All in all, a recurring sentiment amongst the reports is that the pair remain friendly following their split, with their continued bond serving as a “bright spot” amid their split.

More on Jennifer Lopez (Image credit: Jennifer Lopez) Alleged Friend Of Jennifer Lopez Weighs In On Whether She’s Ready To Date Again Following Her Divorce

As far as houses go, the former Batman actor and his abode were recently topics of discussion, as the A-lister was forced to evacuate his home amid the wildfires in California. His residence ultimately survived the blazes that unfortunately ravaged nearby areas, and he returned. It was shortly after that that FBI agents visited the star’s house as part of an investigation involving a drone hitting a firefighting vehicle. Amid the fires and evacuation, though, it was reported that Jennifer Lopez was showing him support.

JLo hasn’t said much about the divorce, though she has discussed the online trolling she’s experienced as a result of it. The Selena actress opened up about being cognizant of the fact that so much is being written and said about her. With that, she declared that she knows she’s a “good person” and that “all the conjecture of who I am as a person, is not who I am.”

It remains to be seen whether Jennifer Lopez’s next steps will involve her moving closer to Ben Affleck, who’s been spending a lot of time with Jennifer Garner (his ex-wife and mother of his three children) as of late. Despite the speculation, one would imagine that given Lopez’s past comments about her life, she’ll choose to live it and make decisions for her and her children as she sees fit.