Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About Balancing Work And Family Ahead Of Marriage To Ben Affleck

Over the past three decades of her career, Jennifer Lopez has proven herself to be a serious triple threat. She’s a Grammy-winning singer, an internationally recognized dancer and a staple in the movie industry, with credits that extend to nearly every kind of genre. So how does she do it all while also juggling relationships and raising two kids? Well, JLo has in fact opened up further about her perspective on balancing work and family, especially with her marriage to Ben Affleck on the horizon.

It's no question that the recently engaged Bennifer (for the second time) are highly in-demand actors with very busy schedules. Both, as a matter of fact, have already dropped new movie releases in 2022. They’ve been showing a united front by supporting each other on their respective red carpets, to boot. Still, it must get a little tricky figuring out which next projects to pursue as they simultaneously plan a wedding and a future. Addressing a fan’s question on her On the JLo newsletter, Jennifer Lopez reflected on when her career approach started to change, saying:

It's super important for me, especially now, to prioritize my personal life and not just my work life. When I had kids 14 years ago was when I started thinking differently. Things changed for me. Little by little, my perspective has turned into a healthier work-life balance.

The 52-year-old added that she’s someone who “hates to say no” to business opportunities. However, she realized that by not saying no, she was doing herself a “disservice.” Ahead of her upcoming nuptials to the former Batman actor (who has previously said that he’s very much ready to be married again in this next stage of his life), the actress is apparently going to get even more stringent with her creative choices. She wrote in the newsletter:

Now that I'm getting married, it's about my family first and foremost. It’s about having enough time to be the woman, the mother, the partner and the person that I need to be for the important people in my life. It must be a very special project if it’s going to take time away from my family.

Since taking up dating again last April, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been slowly blending their families together, with outings that involve the likes of them, Affleck’s kids and JLo’s kids from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony. But even more things are changing concerning the famous couple’s home life after the sudsy bathtub proposal. Namely, even Affleck’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner has been seen hanging out with Lopez's kids.

In the meantime, the two still have some more movies coming down the pipeline. JLo’s headlining the action thriller The Mother, alongside heavy hitters like Joseph Fiennes, Omari Hardwick and Gael García Bernal, with an expected release on Netflix by the end of the year. Her rom-com Shotgun Wedding, which saw a bit of reshuffling after Armie Hammer’s departure last year, has been pushed to 2023. Likewise, Affleck’s return as Batman in The Flash and his role in the Robert Rodriguez-directed sci-fi Hypnotic are coming out next year as well.

Not much is known as of yet about the actual wedding particulars, though. It’s been nearly 20 years in the making so, hopefully, Bennifer make it one for the ages.