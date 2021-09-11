Even Kim Kardashian Is Fangirling Over Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck After The Couple Hit The Red Carpet

2021 has been a major year of reunited “it” celebrity couples. Notably, Angelina Jolie was spotted at ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller's place, after being divorced from him for over 20 years, amidst her current custody battle with ex-husband, Brad Pitt. But the biggest shocker has been the “Bennifer” resurgence. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez went Instagram official as a couple a few weeks ago and have now actually gone red carpet official, too. Not so surprisingly, even Kim Kardashian is fangirling over the ordeal.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez hadn’t attended a public event as a couple since their breakup in 2004. But now that they're back together again, well, they rolled out the red carpet for it, so to speak. The two attended the premiere of Affleck’s latest film, The Last Duel, at the Venice Film Festival last night. In true fangirl fashion, reality TV star Kim Kardashian expressed her joy at Bennifer’s huge public statement. Taking to her Instagram stories, she posted a pic of the couple at the event, including the supportive caption "Long Live Bennifer."

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star certainly knows a thing or two about the world having a vested interest in one’s celebrity relationships. Over the years, the question of who Kim Kardashian is or isn’t dating comes up again and again and in fact, more so now that her and Kanye West are heading for divorce. Still, neither she nor anyone can really top Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s astronomical rise as a celebrity couple in the early 2000s, which practically invented joint couple nicknames like “Kimye.”

Nevertheless, Kim Kardashian isn't the only one fangirling over Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s revived relationship, either. Actress Jennifer Lawrence, who is reportedly pregnant with her first child, was one of the first to be over the moon about Bennifer 2.0. Many of those closest to the couple have since voiced their support, namely their former Jersey Girl director Kevin Smith and even Affleck's best friend, Matt Damon. (I’ll also add my name to the list.)

Bennifer's first red carpet event also marks another fangirl-worthy moment, but for a slightly different reason. The Last Duel is actually Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s first screenplay collaboration since the iconic 1997 film Good Will Hunting. They formulated the story around the last legally sanctioned duel in France. Damon and Adam Driver play two best friends fighting over a question honor, with Affleck in a supporting role.

We expect to see Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez hitting more red carpets together in the future. Affleck has a few other projects coming down the pipeline and Lopez’s next film – a romantic comedy called Marry Me that also stars Owen Wilson – is slated for release in February 2022.