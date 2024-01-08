The Internet's Been Obsessed With Jeremy Allen White’s Calvin Klein Underwear Pics, But He Calls The Whole Experience 'Bizarre'

Jeremy Allen White has been in the acting game for some time now, having risen to prominence through his role on Showtime’s Shameless. He’s more recently reached a new level of stardom, however, thanks to his role on The Bear as well as his turn in The Iron Claw. Amid the buzz, White participated in a Calvin Klein underwear ad , which has since gone viral. To say that much of the Internet was thrust into a tizzy because of the resulting pics would be an understatement. Yet, while many across the web are absolutely swooning over him, White himself finds the whole experience somewhat “bizarre.”

The actor was one of the many 2024 Golden Globe winners last night, as he earned the prize for Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for his work on The Bear. Like his fellow award recipients, he subsequently fielded questions from media outlets during a press conference. Liz Calvario of The Today Show was among those in attendance and posted a video on X that showed the actor being asked about the buzz surrounding his underwear and six-pack of abs. The leading man then remarked on the relatively odd nature of the situation:

It’s been a weird couple of days. It is bizarre doing a Calvin Klein ad, and now, it is even more bizarre having had [it] come out. But everything feels OK, for now.

It’s understandable that it would be a somewhat strange position for the actor to be in. One would think that he himself is more focused on the work, which seems to be the case. So the sudden surge of attention due to the ad would surely be a bit surreal. Nevertheless, he seems to be taking it all in stride. He’s also not the only one who’s had to contend with such public notice, as Michael B. Jordan’s Calvin Klein ad also took the Internet by storm. Heads also turned when Anthony Ramos stripped down to his underwear for a CK collaboration.

The thirst has truly been real when it comes to Jeremy Allen White’s ad, which you can find on YouTube . What’s arguably been most interesting, though, is seeing how fans across the web have reacted. The X post below probably sums that up perfectly:

Jeremy Allen White for Calvin Klein. pic.twitter.com/Y5FMusDJw4January 4, 2024 See more

Such a promotion can certainly elicit “excitement” amongst those who are hardcore devotees of the Bear cast member. But I probably wouldn’t have expected someone to liken the experience of watching the commercial to taking in a sporting event:

Me watching the jeremy allen white calvin klein ad pic.twitter.com/AyMudAgjBKJanuary 4, 2024 See more

It remains to be seen whether the Fingernails alum will ever do another collaboration with the New York-based fashion brand. Still, it would appear that at least one user is already eager for more content on that front:

“more jeremy allen white calvin klein content is behind the door” pic.twitter.com/ZfSZ90RSaqJanuary 5, 2024 See more

Moving away from his undergarments and body though, Jeremy Allen White absolutely deserved that Golden Globe. He’s absolutely flawless in the role of Carmy Berzatto thus far, and I’m excited to see what he brings in The Bear Season 3, which we know a little about . It almost feels like a given that as White’s star continues to rise, he’ll participate in more promotional campaigns. I’m not sure just how game he’ll be to do another underwear ad after his weird experience with CK. However, anything is possible, I suppose.