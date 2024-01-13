Jeremy Renner Shares Cautiously Optimistic Message With Mayor Of Kingstown Fans As Production On Season 3 Begins
The actor was hospitalized last January for snowplow accident.
Jeremy Renner started the first month of 2023 at the hospital after a snow plow accident on New Year’s Day that left him in “critical, but stable condition.” The Avengers actor was crushed by his own snow plow during a snowstorm in Reno, Nevada while helping a family member, and it led to him sustaining over 30 broken bones. With 2024 here, and it being a couple weeks since his first anniversary of the accident, Mayor of Kingstown fans can get excited because Renner is back on set filming Season 3.
After it was previously reported in November that Taylor Sheridan’s series would be ready to start filming following the WGA writers strike and SAG-AFTRA strike coming to an end, Jeremy Renner is in fact back in action on the Mayor of Kingstown. Check out what he posted to Instagram:
The actor, who logged his difficult, but inspiring road to recovery throughout 2023 following the accident, took to social media to share a selfie of himself back on set of the Paramount+ series. He wrote that he's honestly “nervous” he can “pull this off” after being out of commission for an entire year. Jeremy Renner has been focusing his attention on healing from his injuries, and now he’s getting back in the swing of things on the set of Mayor of Kingstown. And it’s not like the actor is on the sidelines, as he’s the show’s lead and will surely be kept plenty busy on the crime thriller in the coming months.
Just before the anniversary of his accident, Jeremy Renner said that he thought he was “ready” to step back on set after the past year. He shared that he thinks at this point he’s “strong enough” and would be “trying his hardest” to do all the necessary things in order to play Mike McLusky for the show’s third season. It’s been just a few days short of a year since Season 2 premiered, just as Renner was at the beginning of his recovery journey. Along with Renner’s injuries, the production was additionally stalled by the writers strike.
Renner’s first week back on Mayor of Kingstown has to be an adjustment after the actor has spent so much of his time away from filming. It’s been pretty amazing to see Jeremy Renner make his recovery throughout 2023 and celebrate his new year back at work.
After a rather exciting Season 2 finale that had Renner’s leading character having his own brush with death whilst coming against Russian mobsters, we’ll be curious to see what’s in store once the show wraps filming and makes its way to our households. While we wait for more updates, you can currently stream the first two seasons of Mayor of Kingstown with a Paramount+ subscription.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
