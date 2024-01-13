Jeremy Renner Shares Cautiously Optimistic Message With Mayor Of Kingstown Fans As Production On Season 3 Begins

Jeremy Renner started the first month of 2023 at the hospital after a snow plow accident on New Year’s Day that left him in “critical, but stable condition.” The Avengers actor was crushed by his own snow plow during a snowstorm in Reno, Nevada while helping a family member, and it led to him sustaining over 30 broken bones. With 2024 here, and it being a couple weeks since his first anniversary of the accident, Mayor of Kingstown fans can get excited because Renner is back on set filming Season 3.

After it was previously reported in November that Taylor Sheridan’s series would be ready to start filming following the WGA writers strike and SAG-AFTRA strike coming to an end, Jeremy Renner is in fact back in action on the Mayor of Kingstown. Check out what he posted to Instagram :

The actor, who logged his difficult, but inspiring road to recovery throughout 2023 following the accident, took to social media to share a selfie of himself back on set of the Paramount+ series. He wrote that he's honestly “nervous” he can “pull this off” after being out of commission for an entire year. Jeremy Renner has been focusing his attention on healing from his injuries, and now he’s getting back in the swing of things on the set of Mayor of Kingstown. And it’s not like the actor is on the sidelines, as he’s the show’s lead and will surely be kept plenty busy on the crime thriller in the coming months.

Just before the anniversary of his accident, Jeremy Renner said that he thought he was “ready” to step back on set after the past year. He shared that he thinks at this point he’s “strong enough” and would be “trying his hardest” to do all the necessary things in order to play Mike McLusky for the show’s third season. It’s been just a few days short of a year since Season 2 premiered, just as Renner was at the beginning of his recovery journey. Along with Renner’s injuries, the production was additionally stalled by the writers strike.

Renner’s first week back on Mayor of Kingstown has to be an adjustment after the actor has spent so much of his time away from filming. It’s been pretty amazing to see Jeremy Renner make his recovery throughout 2023 and celebrate his new year back at work.