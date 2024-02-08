Jeremy Renner References His Recovery While Sending A Message To Kevin Feige About (Possibly) Returning To The MCU As Hawkeye

As Jeremy Renner’s traumatic snowplow accident sees the MCU veteran continuing to recover from his injuries, the actor is in high spirits. On a swift, but mindful road to getting himself back up to snuff, the man who played Clint “Hawkeye” Barton has his eyes on another goal: the world of upcoming Marvel movies and upcoming Marvel TV shows.

While he doesn’t have any inside knowledge on what’s next for his character, Renner has sent a message to Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige about how he feels on the matter. Speaking with Comicbook.com about an upcoming Super Bowl ad, the Avengers veteran was rather optimistic about a potential Hawkeye return.

Of course, this is the Marvel Cinematic Universe we’re talking here. So even if he was on deck, it’s not like he could really say anything. Still, Renner's remarks below are full of the energy and hope you’d expect, as potential future archery days boil down to one word:

Flexibility. I'm stretching as we talk about this. Like, no joke. Yeah. I don't know. I leave the storytelling and the narrative to the writers and all that. But I do love the character, and if they called and asked for me to do it, I'll be prepared. Feige, I'm stretching right now, my guy!

Before his severe accident, Jeremy Renner was last seen appearing in the MCU through the Disney+ subscription-driver Hawkeye. The six-episode miniseries reverberated recently in that shared universe, as Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop was seen in The Marvels’ ending , and Alaqua Cox’s titular hero Echo blazed a trail as the first Disney+ original rated TV-MA.

So naturally, there’s plenty of room for Hawkeye to return in either or both of those character’s continued realms. Echo especially feels like a good way in, as Jeremy Renner did technically appear in the miniseries. Granted, it was in archival footage, but still, Clint Barton is still in people's memories, as well as running around in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

For now, Jeremy Renner does seem to be keeping pretty busy as he gets back up to speed. Renner’s latest album , Love and Titanium, was released into the world last year; and the beginning of 2024 saw Mayor of Kingstown’s Season 3 production kicking off with its “cautiously optimistic” lead returning to set. So count us as unsurprised if Clint Barton strides into the quiver of the MCU at some point before the next Avengers movie.

In the meantime, Hawkeye, and the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, can be found on Disney+. If you're a big Jeremy Renner fan, you can also stream his series Rennervations on Disney+.