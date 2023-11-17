Yellowstone's Latest Season 5 Update Remains Troubling For Kevin Costner Fans, But It's Good News For Jeremy Renner's Mayor Of Kingstown

Now that the writers’ and actors’ strikes are officially over , productions are getting back up and running, and that includes Taylor Sheridans’ beloved (and highly anticipated) shows. Even though his flagship drama, Yellowstone, has been hit with lots of drama recently, it is set to return on the 2024 TV schedule . However, in some new, slightly troubling, news for Kevin Costner fans, it’s been reaffirmed that the wait for Yellowstone Season 5 is going to be very long. However, in good news from the Sheridan-verse, his show starring Jeremy Renner, Mayor of Kingstown, will begin production fairly soon.

(Image credit: Photo: Emerson Miller for Paramount Network)

Yellowstone Will Go Into Production During The Spring Of 2024

It's been confirmed that Yellowstone will begin production during the spring of 2024 by Deadline. While slightly troubling, because it further confirms just how long we’ll have to wait for the final episodes of Yellowstone , this start date is logical. It was already announced that the projected release for Season 5B would be in November of 2024. So, starting production during the spring fits their timeline.

The report also noted that this choice was likely made because of the weather. The series films in Montana, and they’re outdoors a lot of the time, so they are likely doing this so they don’t have to shoot during the winter.

With this news came more questions about whether Kevin Costner will return for the final installment of the show. Some reports say the John Dutton actor will not be back because of major reported disputes regarding his work schedule, among other things. While the train seems to be chugging forward for Yellowstone, it’s still incredibly unclear if its leading man will return.

However, what we do know is Yellowstone will be back, we'll just have to wait a very long time for it.

(Image credit: Marni Grossman/ViacomCBS)

Jeremy Renner’s Mayor Of Kingstown Will Return To Work In Early 2024

We know we’ll have to wait quite a while for the return of Yellowstone, and when it comes to Taylor Sheridan’s other shows, their production timelines are unknown. However, there is some good news for Jeremy Renner’s series, because it is slated to start production in early 2024. That means it will likely be the first show in Taylor Sheridan’s portfolio to return post-strike.

Read More About Jeremy Renner's Recovery (Image credit: Paramount+) Jeremy Renner Celebrates 10 Months Of Recovery From Snow Plow Accident, And I'm Still In Awe Of His Progress

According to the report, Season 3 of Mayor of Kingstown was half-written before the WGA strike began, and the writers' room got back to work right when it ended. So, now that the SAG-AFTRA strike is over, they can officially start shooting.

When it came to this show, there was also a looming question about when they’d go back to work, because Jeremy Renner’s snow plow accident happened right as Season 2 came out in early 2023. Following the accident, co-creator Hugh Dillon commented on how his series could move forward, saying he and Sheridan were already making plans for their third season . Now, Renner is in good health – as you can see in his latest Instagram post – and the strikes are over, so they’re all likely very ready to get back to work.

So, while we won’t be seeing any new Yellowstone until late 2024, it looks like Mayor of Kingstown could make its return fairly early in the year, which is very exciting.