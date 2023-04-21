Jeremy Renner Seemingly Pokes Fun At Extensive Surgeries From His Accident With New Post

By all accounts, Jeremy Renner’s snowplow accident on New Year’s Day was a pretty harrowing experience. Renner was seriously hurt, the actor has admitted he thought he would die. Luckily for him and all of us, he’s still with us, and now he’s able to laugh a bit at the ordeal. His rehab is still ongoing, and he is apparently starting to feel like more metal than man. At least according to his post making fun at himself.

Jeremy Renner posted to Twitter, and he has six million followers, so I’m pretty sure it’s really him, with a photoshopped image of him looking like a cyborg, with the old Six Million Dollar Man line “We can rebuild him,” as a caption. Renner probably feels this way considering he’s likely gone through some fairly extensive surgeries, and may not even be done.

Jeremy Renner says he broke over 30 bones when his snow plow rolled over him, and you can’t break that many bones without going through some significant surgeries. There are probably more than a few metal plates and pins helping to hold things together now. While Renner still looks pretty much normal, we likely don’t know what’s going on inside him.

One part of the image that I’m not sure is intentional but might be, is that our cyborg Jeremy Renner has one artificial eye, and I can’t not think about the fact that Renner says his eye popped out at some point during the ordeal which is…just…the worst thing I've ever heard.

Whether or not it will ultimately cost six million dollars to completely put Jeremy Renner back together (and with American health care being what it is it might), the man is certainly in for what will be a very long recovery process. Renner is reportedly still in a lot of pain and has been doing a lot of rehab work to get his strength back. While the constant exercise probably isn't new to a guy who needs to be in superhero movie shape a lot, it's likely a bit tougher now.

Luckily, The actor has shown that he has a lot of great motivation helping to keep him on track. Renner’s daughter leaves him notes of encouragement which he says inspire him to keep working. He also has friends like Paul Rudd sending him hilarious videos encouraging him to get well. Although depending on Renner’s condition laughing might hurt.

For what it’s worth, it’s been a minute since somebody tried to reboot the 6 Million Dollar Man, so it feels like in our world of constant remakes and reboots it’s about time that somebody tried that one again. We could do a lot worse than Jeremy Renner starring in such a project, maybe he’ll get a new franchise out of all this, which probably won’t be worth it, but it’ll be something.