Jeremy Renner Feels ‘Lucky’ Despite Horrific Snow Plow Accident, Reveals His ‘Eye Did Pop Out’

Avengers star Jeremy Renner has been hitting the late-night television circuit, finally discussing his horrific snow plow accident that began his new year off to a rocky start. On Monday, during a late-night interview, the Wind River actor revealed that one of the many injuries he sustained during the incident was that his eye “popped out.” If you’re anything like this writer, your stomach probably just did somersaults visualizing that. But Renner kept a wonderfully optimistic disposition, saying he feels “lucky” despite the life-threatening accident. That’s it; I’m officially changing my favorite MCU superhero to Hawkeye.

The Mayor of Kingstown’s leading man sat down for an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live , where he shared more details about the New Year’s Day catastrophe. He told the television host, almost flippantly, that despite receiving roughly 35 “or so” broken bones, a pierced liver, and a collapsed lung, he feels as though he was fortunate in many ways and feels nothing but gratitude for how things ultimately panned out. He told the television host:

I got lucky in a lot of ways, so I’m happy to be here.

Of course, Kimmel, who, like any late-night host worth their salt, couldn’t help pouncing on the absurdity of the phrase “lucky” being used by the actor after the near-fatal disaster he experienced. But in complete Renner fashion, the star explained how close it came to being so much worse for him. He continued:

Well I mean, you have to think, it’s a giant metal cookie roller, right? It just missed every vertebra, right? Didn’t hit any organs. Didn’t hit my brain. Didn’t swell. Nothing like that. My eye did pop out. That’s weird. But I got very lucky that none of the organs got messed up, my spine. It pierced the liver, but it wasn’t dangerous. [Collapsed lung?] That’s fine, I got another one.

The Arrival actor has a beautiful and grounded perspective about what happened to him. It would be easy, and no one would blame someone for feeling pretty sorry for themselves after going through the horror of what Renner experienced. But that just isn’t how the Hollywood A-lister sees it.

Jeremy Renner’s fans were shocked when it was revealed that he was crushed by the snowplow, acting like a real-life hero , trying to stop a sliding snowplow from hitting his nephew, only to find himself pulled under the equipment. The actor continues to exude heroism by telling Kimmel that after coming to, moments after being run over, he still wasn’t thinking about himself or his predicament. According to the American Hustle performer, one of his first thoughts was for his nephew and what he was witnessing. Renner said:

I had to think of Alex’s [Renner’s nephew] because Alex was there during the entire time, and he had to see his uncle Jeremy on the ground. I didn’t see any of this stuff, but the blood everywhere, the thing, and the eye, all this stuff. I had to consider what his perspective was.

The actor seems like a genuinely selfless human being, especially regarding family. You can see the rest of the heartwarming interview, even more so because many of Renner’s family were in attendance, in the video below.

Renner continued regularly updating the public and his fans via social media, showing just how much support he has while dealing with the long and painful healing process. Though he maintains an upbeat attitude, the actor says he wants to assure everyone “I'm in a ton of pain.” One has to wonder how long it’ll be before he’s back in superhero shape and ready to pick up the bow-and-arrow for the slate of upcoming Marvel movies of which Hawkeye is rumored to be a part.