Jeremy Renner Shares Touching Video From The ICU With His Family

Actor Jeremy Renner has had a long and wildly successful career, although his name is perhaps most synonymous with playing Hawkeye in the MCU. As a result, countless fans were concerned when it was revealed that he had a serious snow plowing accident, and has been hospitalized as a result. But Renner has been keeping active on social media, and recently shared a touching video from the ICU alongside his family. Because even superheroes need support.

Information about Jeremy Renner's accident are still being revealed to the public, including the recent update that his chest actually collapsed under the weight of his Sno-cat. Meanwhile, fans are hanging to every update from the 51 year-old actor. His recent tweet shows him having a "spa day" at the ICU courtesy of his mother and sister. Check it out below,

A “not no great” ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sis and mama❤️. Thank you sooooo much pic.twitter.com/pvu1aWeEXYJanuary 5, 2023 See more

How heartwarming is that? Jeremy Renner's crash truly terrified both the public and those who actually know him. While famous Avengers friends asked fans to pray for their colleague, it looks like Renner's family is by his side during this sobering time. And while things are serious enough to keep him in the ICU, seeing them laugh together is sure to warm hearts and ease some anxiety.

Jeremy Renner shared this clip from the hospital to his 5.9 million Twitter followers, and smart money says it's quickly going to go viral. And as sweet as the clip is, the Hurt Locker actor's caption also revealed that he wasn't having a good day in the ICU. As such, he's seemingly taking it day by day as his long recovery process continues on.

The incident that landed Jeremy Renner in the hospital reportedly occurred on New Year's Day. He was using a Sno-cat to help free a driver who was stuck in the snow on a private road near Lake Tahoe. He was reportedly run over by his own vehicle, after attempting to jump into the back seat of a car to get away. He suffered chest and orthopedic injuries as a result of the vehicle 7-ton weight. Details are still trickling out, but it appears to be just one terrifying accident. But clearly he's getting a ton of care in the ICU.

While he's in a stable condition, the fact that he's still in the Intensive Care Unit seemingly shows how serious his injuries continue to be. While it remains to be seen how Jeremy Renner's recovery shakes out, what's clear is how much the Avenger is beloved by both fans and folks in the community where the accident occurred. Indeed, his injuries came as a result of trying to help someone. I guess he's a hero IRL, as well as in the MCU.

