Jesse Eisenberg Is 'Desperate' To Make Now You See Me 3, And His Reasoning Is Surprisingly Deep

What happens when you mix the heist of Ocean’s Eleven with the philosophy of Robin Hood and sprinkle some magic in? You get the super fun 2013 ensemble heist flick Now You See Me. Now, it’s been ten years since its release, and talk of Now You See Me 3 has started to swirl around again after being stalled in the development void for 7 years. With that in mind, the film’s star Jesse Eisenberg opened up about potentially playing J. Daniel Atlas again, and he gave a surprisingly deep reason as to why he’s “desperate” to return to the franchise.

While promoting his new film on the 2023 movie schedule , Manodrome, Eisenberg opened up about Now You See Me 3, and how excited he is. While speaking to Collider , the Oscar-nominated actor explained why he loves playing Daniel Atlas so much, he said:

That’s why I love love them so much, and I'm so desperate to do a third one. It's like the only time I could kind of lower my antidepressant dosage because I feel so at ease and comfortable with myself as a performer because the character is. So, in some ways, the way I would describe method acting would almost be in the reverse that the character is making you feel a certain something about yourself.

Like Eisenberg, Daniel Atlas is a performer, however, the Zombieland star explained that his character has a higher confidence level than him. He said personally he’s an “unconfident performer experiencing self-doubt.” However, when he plays the magician, it’s “the most method” he feels, and he walks around the set with an air of confidence like the magician. Speaking more about the catharsis he finds in making a Now You See Me movie, he said:

I discovered that I don't like actively pursuing what you would call ‘method acting,’ which is where you almost treat the circumstances as reality. I found that not a lot of actors do or some do it kind of performatively, but in a way that doesn't feel exactly real. For me, doing those movies, Now You See Me more than anything is like the furthest I go in terms of feeling like the character, because I am an actual performer as my job and the character is a performer.

Jesse Eisenberg is a master of his craft – I mean he was nominated for an Academy Award because of his performance in one of David Fincher’s best films , The Social Network. However, his anxiety about seeing himself on screen is understandable. Although, I’m extremely happy that while filming Now You See Me he’s able to take on some of the confidence of his character, and embrace the great performer he is.

When I watch the Now You See Me movies, I can feel how much fun that cast is having. Along with Eisenberg, the first film's cast features Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher, Morgan Freeman, Mark Ruffalo and Michael Caine. Everyone, except Fisher, returned for the second film. If the ensemble shares the same take the Social Network star does on making the films, I would hope they’d all return for a third time.

Now You See Me 3 has been in development for years, and according to Comicbook.com Lionsgate announced that production on the anticipated third film would “start in the spring.” Venom’s Ruben Fleischer is attached to direct , and it seems like, after years of waiting, the film is finally making moves. Over the years, many different writers have been attached to the project, including Neil Widener and Gavin James. Then in 2020, Eric Warren Singer was named as the new writer . So, the film has gone through some growing pains.

However, now it seems like things are really starting to get going, and Jesse Eisenberg is super excited about it, and for good reason!