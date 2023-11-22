Jesse Eisenberg Is 'Desperate' To Make Now You See Me 3, And His Reasoning Is Surprisingly Deep
He's ready to return as J. Daniel Atlas!
What happens when you mix the heist of Ocean’s Eleven with the philosophy of Robin Hood and sprinkle some magic in? You get the super fun 2013 ensemble heist flick Now You See Me. Now, it’s been ten years since its release, and talk of Now You See Me 3 has started to swirl around again after being stalled in the development void for 7 years. With that in mind, the film’s star Jesse Eisenberg opened up about potentially playing J. Daniel Atlas again, and he gave a surprisingly deep reason as to why he’s “desperate” to return to the franchise.
While promoting his new film on the 2023 movie schedule, Manodrome, Eisenberg opened up about Now You See Me 3, and how excited he is. While speaking to Collider, the Oscar-nominated actor explained why he loves playing Daniel Atlas so much, he said:
Like Eisenberg, Daniel Atlas is a performer, however, the Zombieland star explained that his character has a higher confidence level than him. He said personally he’s an “unconfident performer experiencing self-doubt.” However, when he plays the magician, it’s “the most method” he feels, and he walks around the set with an air of confidence like the magician. Speaking more about the catharsis he finds in making a Now You See Me movie, he said:
Jesse Eisenberg is a master of his craft – I mean he was nominated for an Academy Award because of his performance in one of David Fincher’s best films, The Social Network. However, his anxiety about seeing himself on screen is understandable. Although, I’m extremely happy that while filming Now You See Me he’s able to take on some of the confidence of his character, and embrace the great performer he is.
When I watch the Now You See Me movies, I can feel how much fun that cast is having. Along with Eisenberg, the first film's cast features Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher, Morgan Freeman, Mark Ruffalo and Michael Caine. Everyone, except Fisher, returned for the second film. If the ensemble shares the same take the Social Network star does on making the films, I would hope they’d all return for a third time.
Now You See Me 3 has been in development for years, and according to Comicbook.com Lionsgate announced that production on the anticipated third film would “start in the spring.” Venom’s Ruben Fleischer is attached to direct, and it seems like, after years of waiting, the film is finally making moves. Over the years, many different writers have been attached to the project, including Neil Widener and Gavin James. Then in 2020, Eric Warren Singer was named as the new writer. So, the film has gone through some growing pains.
However, now it seems like things are really starting to get going, and Jesse Eisenberg is super excited about it, and for good reason!
While we wait for more updates about Now You See Me 3, you can stream the first two magical heist films with a Max subscription.
