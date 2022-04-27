Jessica Biel Reflects On The 'Ups And Downs' Of Her Relationship With Justin Timberlake Ahead Of Their 10-Year Anniversary

Every relationship has its ups and downs, even when the lovebirds in question are major celebrities like Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake. Ahead of their 10-year anniversary, Jessica Biel took the chance to reminisce on her Hollywood romance (spoiler alert: it’s adorable).

In an interview with Access Hollywood , Jessica Biel reflected on her upcoming 10-year anniversary with pop icon Justin Timberlake. She said:

I sometimes feel like 10 years has just flown by in the blink of an eye and other times I feel like, ‘Oh my gosh, 10 years, that’s a really substantial amount of someone’s life.’ I just feel really proud of it. We’ve had our ups and down like everybody. I’m just really proud of it and I’m still the happiest and loving my life.

As Jessica Biel said, they’ve had their fair share of challenges including a brief break-up before their engagement, plus some Britney Spears-related controversy. But in an industry where relationships can grow, crash, and burn in the time it takes to scroll down a Twitter feed, Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake have managed to thrive for over a decade .

The duo first publicized their relationship all the way back in 2007. All was well until 2011, when they split sometime in February. The course of true love never did run smooth, after all. Luckily the hiatus wouldn’t last for long, as Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake got back together that summer and announced their engagement less than a year later during the 2011 holiday season. They were married in Italy in 2012. Since their marriage, Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake have welcomed two children, 7-year-old Silas and 2-year-old Phineas (a quarantine baby whose birth wasn’t confirmed until after the fact ).

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake have weathered quite a few storms together, including the recent controversy surrounding the latter’s actions after his break-up with pop icon Britney Spears. The documentary Framing Britney Spears discussed Timberlake’s reaction to his split from Spears , reigniting fan outrage over the Y2K drama. After the documentary was released, he shared an apology on his social media accounts and even supported Britney Spears in her attempts to be freed from her conservatorship. Jessica Biel showed her support for her husband by commenting on his Instagram post.

Since then, it’s been fairly smooth sailing for the pair as Jessica Biel gears up to release her next film project. She’ll star in the Hulu series Candy as the titular character, a woman accused of murdering her best friend in the 1980’s. Justin Timblerlake hasn’t teased any new music, but fans are doubtless hoping that his break from the studio will lead to another record. In the meantime, he’s more than happy to share silly photos of his family on Instagram.