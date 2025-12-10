Gwyneth Paltrow Called Her Husband ‘A Little Bit Of A Grinch' This Christmas. (But Maybe His Heart Will Grow Three Sizes?)

The holiday season is upon us, with delightful 2025 Christmas flicks playing nonstop on TV and movie lovers firing up some of the best Christmas films of all time for their annual viewings. Reese Witherspoon’s “magical wonderland” is in full swing and Kim Kardashian’s halls are decked, but apparently not everyone is feeling the spirit. Gwyneth Paltrow says her husband Brad Falchuk is a “bit of a Grinch,” leaving her feeling “very alone” in her merriment.

Gwyneth Paltrow talked all things holidays on her latest Goop podcast episode, and while she said she’s a big fan of Christmas, her husband’s days do not appear to be all merry and bright. December isn’t a holly, jolly time for the famed TV producer, as Paltrow said:

Brad is the worst. He hates Christmas music, he hates Christmas decorations, he hates roast turkey, he hates the traditional dinner. He looks forward to it being over.

Well that has got to be pretty disappointing, especially for someone like Gwyneth Paltrow, who is a fan of the most wonderful time of the year.

Perhaps that brain of Brad Falchuk — who has partnered with Ryan Murphy on everything from Nip/Tuck to American Horror Story to 9-1-1 — is too dark and skeptical to buy in to the naughty-and-nice of it all (and I admit I agree with Jason Schwartzman that it’s really creepy to think that Santa’s always watching you).

Either way, it doesn’t sound like the Avengers: Endgame actress has let her husband rain on her parade of holiday festivities too much, as she continued:

I feel very alone in my house in my love for Christmas, although all the kids love it, so they're on my side. … I love Christmas. My husband is a little bit of a Grinch, so he's the opposite. But I love the decorations, I love the Frank Sinatra Christmas album. I really get into the holiday spirit.

At least she has the kids to celebrate the yuletide with her! Actually, if she and all the children in their blended family are fans of the holiday, it sounds like it’s Brad Falchuk who’s alone!

Of course, Brad Falchuk is actually far from the only person to hate the holidays. Colin Firth — despite being part of the ensemble in the beloved Christmas movie Love Actually, not to mention Bridget Jones’ Diary — has said this time of year “turns us all into Scrooge,” once telling The Daily Mail:

I have a profound loathing of Christmas — it’s sad really. At this time of year, I am careful not to switch on the radio because those novelty jingles make me homicidal and plunge me into the heart of Scrooge territory.

Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus came out with “My Sad Christmas Song” years ago, because, according to the lyrics, “there's no one here next to me.” However, she may change her stance now that she’s apparently engaged to Maxx Morando.

When it comes to this Christmas specifically, Brad Falchuk just might have something to celebrate with his wife come December 25, as that’s the day her new movie Marty Supreme hits theaters. You never know when that heart might grow three sizes!