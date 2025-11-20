Lacey Chabert Shares The Real Reason Christmas Means So Much To Her (And Why She Loves Filming Hallmark Holiday Movies As A Mom)

I think most people would agree that we are officially in what millions call “the most wonderful time of the year.” Though it’s roughly a month away, many are already in full-on Christmas mode (and have been for weeks), and fans have numerous upcoming Hallmark movies to thank for getting them in the spirit of the season. As usual, Lacey Chabert is among the 2025 Christmas movie schedule stars, and she recently revealed why the season and her many Hallmark holiday movies mean so much to her as a mom.

Why Is The Christmas Season So Meaningful For Lacey Chabert?

Look, you don’t make dozens upon dozens of Hallmark movies and not have warm and fuzzy feelings about their happy ending-focused films, so we all understand that former Party of Five star Lacey Chabert enjoys making these family-friendly films. The actress (who also starred in the surprisingly deep Hot Frosty, which you can see with a Netflix subscription) has made over 40 movies for Hallmark, and many take place during the Christmas season.

While talking about how a lot of people feel uplifted during Christmastime when being interviewed on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the host mentioned that “we didn’t have any money growing up” but that she and her family were able to get into the season by “buying twinkle lights,” making ornaments and doing other things that didn’t require a lot of cash so they “didn’t feel left out.” Chabert noted that the “ambiance” of the season is one of the things she loves and added:

Yes, we were the same way. Didn’t have a lot of money growing up, and Christmas was magical for us. That’s why I love making these movies and now, as a mom, I look back and go, 'Thanks, Mom, you made that magic.'

Ah, yes. That ol’ Christmas magic. It’s a real feeling, but the older we get the more we have to work to make sure we can recapture that feeling year after year. The only real reason it seems so natural and automatic when we’re kids is because our parents (or whoever is caring for us) try really hard to make sure we feel that lightness of being during the season and like anything (Maybe Santa will bring me that pet monkey!) could happen.

It’s been many years now since the Mean Girls talent has been able to help adults feel the same way through movies like the famed Haul Out the Holly (which branched out into a franchise that now includes a Halloween movie), the delightfully dance-focused Christmas Waltz, and her reunion with Scott Wolf in A Merry Scottish Christmas. Chabert’s films truly never disappoint, so, let’s hope she’ll be able to help other adults, and children like her daughter, experience the magic of the holidays for many years to come.