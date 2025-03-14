'Tim Is The Real Thing.' Johnny Depp Gets Real About His Years Working With Tim Burton From Edward Scissorhands To Dark Shadows

Johnny Depp has been back at work in the film world ever since his high-profile defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard. His first post-trial movie was Jeanne du Barry , and Depp’s upcoming movies include directing Modì, as well as starring in Day Drinker and Carnival: At the End of Days. Despite all of the brand-new projects that talented actor has under his belt, he can’t forget about the years he spent working with frequent collaborator, Tim Burton, believing “Tim is the real thing.”

In the first episode of the four-part Tim Burton docuseries, actors from many of the director’s movies shared some sweet words about him. With Johnny Depp at the top of that list, you better believe the American actor had plenty to say about working with Burton, with a video preview revealed in his Instagram Stories :

Tim is a rare thing in cinema. He’s an auteur, he’s a visionary. He’s an artist with images and thoughts. He’s got a lot going on in there. Tim is the real thing. Really the real, real thing.

There’s no denying that Tim Burton is “the real thing.” In every movie from the gothic horror filmmaker , he has an amazingly eerie, yet magical touch that easily resonates with audiences. Whether you get melancholy feels seeing a man with metal shears in Edward Scissorhands or supernatural dark humor in Dark Shadows, Burton has a style that can’t be matched by anyone else. Plus, the Academy Award nominee has either directly delivered or been involved in the making of stop-motion animated movies like Corpse Bride, Beetlejuice, and The Nightmare Before Christmas, which showcase what a visionary storyteller he is.

If you look at every Johnny Depp performance in a Tim Burton movie , these two are the perfect match. With Depp’s ability to blend in with any role thrown at him, no matter how whimsical, it’s clear that Burton played a big role in exposing the actor’s wide range to audiences. For instance, the Golden Globe winner brought out his oddball, yet lovable self in Edward Scissorhands and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. We also got to see his haunting musical skills in Sweeney Todd and his deadpan humor in Dark Shadows. Each role brings something new to the actor’s resume and highlights Depp’s gifts.

As it’s been 12 years since the last time Johnny Depp collaborated with Tim Burton when they did Dark Shadows, it makes me wonder if the two ever plan to work together again. Unfortunately, we have yet to get a clear answer on this. After the Depp vs. Heard trial ended, the Big Fish director shared his thoughts on working with Depp again , saying that it would depend on the project. But as Burton hinted at “bouncing ideas off the people around you,” maybe a future collaboration is in the works that we don’t know about yet. I, for one, can’t wait to find out eventually.

From Edward Scissorhands to Dark Shadows, Johnny Depp will never forget about the years he worked with "the real thing” like Tim Burton. The director’s unique vision brought out the best in the Pirates of the Caribbean actor and shaped some of Depp’s most memorable roles . Once a premiere date is announced for the Tim Burton docuseries, we'll add it to our 2025 TV schedule.