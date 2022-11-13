Paris Hilton And Johnny Depp’s Ex-Lawyer Lent Support For His Rihanna Savage X Fenty Gig Following Backlash

Johnny Depp made headlines last week when he stepped into the public eye as part of Rihanna’s big Savage X Fenty show . It was the actor’s first big appearance since popping up at the 2022 MTV VMAs and it featured him in pajamas, a robe and jewelry as the celebrity model in the "Vol. 4" event. He wasn’t the only major name to appear, but his inclusion did spark some detractors online. Now others, including Paris Hilton and Adam Waldman, have defended the appearance on Depp’s own post about the gig.

After rumors Depp might appear in the Savage X Fenty show swirled thanks to a leak over at TMZ, when the show actually happened it did, in fact, include the former Pirates of the Caribbean actor. He later took to social media to show off the runway-esque look, as well as to thank Rihanna for including him in the event. You can see the post below.

It was also a notable moment for Savage X Fenty, which has given the “star moment” to female performers in the past, including Cindy Crawford and Erykah Badu. Depp is the first male celebrity to land the role. Not everyone was happy with Johnny Depp getting another major gig. While he’s performed with Jeff Beck to large crowds and kept advertising deals with Dior and more since he won the lion’s share of the defamation trial verdict against Amber Heard, some individuals took to Twitter and elsewhere to complain about the decision.

Regardless, some famous names did reach out to Depp after the Savage X Fenty show, including Paris Hilton and the actor’s former lawyer Adam Waldman. Both responded with emojis (and racked up a lot of likes) on the actor’s Instagram post, Hilton with a fire emoji and Waldman with the star collision emoji. In addition, Baywatch actress Donna D’Errico wrote the actor was “#winning.”

If you aren’t as familiar with Waldman as you may be with the former Simple Life star, it's understandable, but it’s worth noting Waldman was a key figure in the defamation trial that took place in Virginia. In fact, it was the latter’s comments about Heard’s allegations being a “hoax” that led jurors to state Depp had defamed Amber Heard in one instance and to render a verdict of $2 million the Pirates actor would owe the Aquaman actress, though she was found to have defamed him in 3 instances for millions more. In the time since, Waldman’s name has also come up in Depp’s legal team’s appeal , as they contend they should not have to pay Amber Heard over statements a lawyer made.

Meanwhile, I’m just surprised Paris Hilton didn’t pull out a catchphrase like her “that’s hot” standby or at the very least a “sliving” for the big fashion show moment.