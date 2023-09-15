Johnny Depp Seemingly References Amber Heard When Speaking About Dior Standing By Him

Actor Johnny Depp has had a long career as a character actor, spanning decades of time and countless projects. But over the past few years, he’s been making countless headlines related to his relationship with Amber Heard and their defamation case against each other. The 60 year-old actor’s career is still on the mend, although Depp remains the face of Dior’s Sauvage fragrance . And the Pirates of the Caribbean actor seemingly referenced the Heard situation when speaking about Dior standing by him.

Around the time of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s trial, both actors largely stopped working. While Depp was asked to step down from his role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts, he continued to be the face of Sauvage, with Dior taking some flack at the time . He recently spoke to SCMP about the brand’s continued loyalty, saying:

For me, it’s become a personal partnership, a collaboration. I’ve been working with them for a while now. Of course, you develop a personal relationship with folks and keep close to them. They stuck with me through every single second, and that ups the stakes quite a lot for me: they trusted me, they believed in me, and they continued. That gesture is so noble and so rare!

There you have it. On top of the financial support that Johnny Depp has gotten from Dior, it sounds like he’s also touched with how the brand seemingly never lost faith in him. They supported the Edward Scissorhands actor “through every second” when even the Hollywood system did not. And it doesn’t look like that partnership is slowing down anytime soon.

Case in point: back May Depp signed a whopping $20 million deal with Dior to continue being the face of Sauvage. So we should expect him to remain in the commercials and store advertising for the foreseeable future. This marks a place of normalcy for Johnny Depp, as he still hasn’t gotten involved in a major Hollywood film project. Later in that same interview, he shared about that partnership, saying:

I’ve never been more touched or prouder to have had that support. Nobody does that, and the fact that Dior has, I thank every single person involved in making the decision to trust me and stick with me all the way from the bottom to the top and back down. I will forever be in their debt, I will forever be loyal. They are … man, it’s Dior! Of course, they’re a class act, but they’re actually truly a class act. I mean, that’s strength, that’s class, that’s brave, it’s courageous. Dior will always mean much more to me than just Sauvage.

Depp will continue to do ads for Sauvage, although he’s made it clear that Dior means more to him than simply a scent. Meanwhile, the Sweeney Todd star is dipping his toes back into the film industry. Depp’s first post-trial movie recently premiered , but we won’t know when it’ll get a wide theatrical release. He’s also directing Al Pacino in a movie , but hasn’t signed onto a major Hollywood production.