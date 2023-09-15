Johnny Depp Seemingly References Amber Heard When Speaking About Dior Standing By Him
Johnny Depp praises Dior for standing by him "through every second."
Actor Johnny Depp has had a long career as a character actor, spanning decades of time and countless projects. But over the past few years, he’s been making countless headlines related to his relationship with Amber Heard and their defamation case against each other. The 60 year-old actor’s career is still on the mend, although Depp remains the face of Dior’s Sauvage fragrance. And the Pirates of the Caribbean actor seemingly referenced the Heard situation when speaking about Dior standing by him.
Around the time of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s trial, both actors largely stopped working. While Depp was asked to step down from his role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts, he continued to be the face of Sauvage, with Dior taking some flack at the time. He recently spoke to SCMP about the brand’s continued loyalty, saying:
There you have it. On top of the financial support that Johnny Depp has gotten from Dior, it sounds like he’s also touched with how the brand seemingly never lost faith in him. They supported the Edward Scissorhands actor “through every second” when even the Hollywood system did not. And it doesn’t look like that partnership is slowing down anytime soon.
Case in point: back May Depp signed a whopping $20 million deal with Dior to continue being the face of Sauvage. So we should expect him to remain in the commercials and store advertising for the foreseeable future. This marks a place of normalcy for Johnny Depp, as he still hasn’t gotten involved in a major Hollywood film project. Later in that same interview, he shared about that partnership, saying:
Depp will continue to do ads for Sauvage, although he’s made it clear that Dior means more to him than simply a scent. Meanwhile, the Sweeney Todd star is dipping his toes back into the film industry. Depp’s first post-trial movie recently premiered, but we won’t know when it’ll get a wide theatrical release. He’s also directing Al Pacino in a movie, but hasn’t signed onto a major Hollywood production.
In the meantime, Depp can be seen in ads and marketing for Sauvage. Be sure to check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
