Johnny Depp Thanks Fans After Verdict In Amber Heard Defamation Trial Is Revealed With Message And Footage From Outside The Courtroom

Last week, following a long six weeks that had Johnny Depp and Amber Heard battling in court over defamation claims, the jury made a decision on Wednesday . The trial shook out overwhelmingly in the Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s favor, rewarding him $15 million in compensatory and punitive damages from Heard, where heard was awarded $2 million for her counter claims. In light of the decision, Depp has taken to social media to share a message thanking fans, and showing us rare footage from recent weeks.

Johnny Depp took to social media to share his first ever TikTok , which includes Johnny Depp being driven to court, greeted by fans with signs and playing music on stage alongside a heartfelt message. Take a look:

@johnnydepp (opens in new tab) To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD ♬ Stranger - Love Joys (opens in new tab)

In the video soundtracked by a ska jam by DubDub, Johnny Depp can be seen waving to a drove of fans as he enters the courtroom. Also, the video shows video of the actor recently playing at Jeff Beck’s shows at Royal Albert Hall in London.

In the caption, Depp gives an additional shout out to his “most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters,” thanking them with his “love & respect.” He called his fans his “employers” and said they have been through “everything together.” Following his defamation trial, where he alleged Amber Heard’s abuse claims set back his career . Following the verdict last week, he previously shared that he feels the jury gave him his “life back” and he feels “at peace” knowing he’s revealed the “truth” through the case.

