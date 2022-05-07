Johnny Depp's Lawyers Respond To Amber Heard's Testimony, And Her Legal Team Claps Back
By Mike Reyes published
Heard's first week on the stand has come to a close.
As Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation trial continues to progress, the testimony given by the Aquaman 2 star is currently the center of attention. With the story of Heard and Depp’s relationship continuing to unfold through the stories told on the stand, both legal teams have something to say about where things currently stand. However, as Team Depp has responded to the testimony, Team Heard has clapped back with their own counterclaims.
How Johnny Depp’s Lawyers Responded To Amber Heard's Testimony
This week kicked off Amber Heard’s time on the stand, with further allegations of Johnny Depp’s supposed physical abuse marking only some of the stories being told during these proceedings. As such, People has reported on the statement that Depp’s legal team has made in response to Heard’s testimony. What you see below is only part of the statement made by Team Depp:
The actress has also used her time to accuse her former spouse of cavity searches, on top of potentially giving his daughter weed as a teenager; stories one could assume are meant to impugn the former Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s character. From what the Oscar nominee's lawyers have said above, the accusation is that Mera actress' testimony seems to have changed from when such events may have occurred. This would fit with their overall strategy to discredit her 2018 Washington Post op-ed on domestic abuse, which sits at the heart of this latest trial.
How Amber Heard’s Lawyers Responded To Team Depp's Statement
In defense of their client, Amber Heard’s laywers have struck back with their own statement on Johnny Depp. Again, we’re only pulling part of the remarks released, but even in this excerpt you can see that Team Heard is hitting back with details from Depp’s recent legal setbacks. Here now is a piece of the rebuttal from Amber Heard’s lawyers:
It appears that the point/counterpoint we’ve just witnessed is similar to that which was seen in the opening arguments between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s legal representatives. For as much as the point of inconsistency is brought up on both sides, the statements being made continue to be very much on message; right down to bringing up Johnny Depp’s loss in that 2020 libel suit. We’ll have to wait and see what this next week brings, as more stories from Heard will undoubtedly make it into the further testimony she gives in front of the court.
CinemaBlend's James Bond (expert). Also versed in Large Scale Aggressors, time travel, and Guillermo del Toro. He fights for The User.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.