'I Lost Touch With Reality.' Kanye West Reflects On Antisemitic Comments, Mental Health Struggles And More In Candid Message
The rapper sent a long apology.
Kanye West has been a controversial figure within the hip hop community in recent years, with his public stunts and offensive comments overshadowing a long career of hit albums and award-winning collaborations. This was especially true over the last few years, in which the rapper leaned heavily into antisemitism and Nazi imagery, which appeared in everything from social media posts to his music. Now, West is offering an apology and detailing his mental health struggles in a long, public letter.
West -- who legally changed his name to Ye -- took out a full-page ad in the Wall Street Journal, essentially crafting a long letter in the process. The rapper detailed his issues with bipolar disorder, dating all the way back to his infamous car accident that led to his jaw being wired shut and his first hit song, "Through The Wire." After sharing some facts about bipolar disorder, West specifically addressed his comments shared over the past four months as well as how he felt during that time (via Complex):
At the end of 2025 saw the "Jesus Walks" performer make headlines for multiple reasons. For instance, West's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, said he wasn't trying to see his children and that she'd never kept them from him. There was also the release of his documentary, In Whose Name?, which tackled some of his public outbursts and offered reactions from others who encountered Ye during that time.
In his recently published letter, West went on to say it was his disconnected state that led to him to embrace the "most destructive symbol," the swastika. He continued on and apologized profusely for how he used it in merchandising and music:
Kanye West also apologized to the Black community, expressing his love and disappointment to those he let down. After that, he talked about how there was a four-month period in 2025 in which he had a manic episode that "destroyed his life." West noted he began to feel as though he "didn't want to be here anymore."
The Grammy winner said he began to feel regret once he came out of his manic state, and it was his wife, Bianca Censori, who encouraged him to get help. He said that he found solace in Reddit forums, which offered him support from others who experienced the same regrets and feelings. After a brief mention of doctors saying he may not have bipolar disorder, but autism, he closed with this:
This is the latest apology Kanye West has offered to the Jewish community, after several previous apologies. West apologized in 2023 and claimed 21 Jump Street helped him "like Jewish people again," prompting a response from the director. He apologized again that same year on Christmas Day and then again in 2025 on X. Time will tell if West finds peace with his ongoing mental health struggles and continues to find a path forward beyond it.
As for Ye's professional endeavors, it remains to be seen what he has planned for the year to come. The 2026 TV schedule is just kicking off, and there remains the possibility that the public will see him make an appearance on a show -- scripted or non-scripted -- at some point.
