Jonah Hill Has One Resounding Memory After Filming This Is the End with Rihanna: She Has That 'Make Your Friends S--t Their Pants Weed'

This is the End has more than a few great scenes, from Jay Baruchel leading an exorcism on Jonah Hill to Danny McBride commanding a horde of cannibals. Of course, the film is also notable for its many cameos, including an appearance by beloved singer Rihanna. She plays a fictionalized version of herself (like her-co-stars) and, as a result of working on the film, she became acquainted with them. Among the stars she met was Jonah Hill, who recently shared a wild, weed-related memory from after their time shooting the movie.

Rihanna is the main subject of W Magazine’s Pop Issue, and the spread includes comments from her various friends and colleagues. As part of that, Hill was asked to share his favorite memory of the singer, and he recalled a time at which he and some friends unexpectedly ran into Rihanna, who shared weed with them. And, in a wild turn of events, one of Hill’s friends ended up pooping themselves, with the Superbad alum summing that up in a funny way:

After we shot This Is the End, I ran into her at a bar, and it was my birthday. She had a joint and was generous enough to share with my friends, and one of my friends got so stoned that she pooped her pants. Rihanna has that ‘make your friends shit their pants’ weed.

That must’ve been some strong weed! As someone who doesn’t smoke, I definitely can’t speak to the type of reefer that may have been taken (and, quite frankly, I’m not sure I’d even want to know). With that being said, this is a crazy story from Hill, and that’s saying a lot. After all, this is the same guy who’s talked about being hospitalized for snorting too much fake cocaine while filming The Wolf of Wall Street. If anything, though, it was still generous of the “Diamonds” star to share what she had in honor of Hill’s birthday.

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Rihanna and Hill don’t share the screen too much in This is the End, especially given the former’s relatively small role. However, the billionaire cosmetics mogul more than makes the most of the screen time she receives, with her standout moment arguably happening when she slaps Michael Cera for hitting her butt. Even now, I can still hear that slap, and I cringe anytime I do.

Goldberg and Rogen’s movie remains a comedy classic more than a decade after its release, and some interesting BTS tidbits have been shared in that time. For example, James Franco apparently wasn’t thrilled about being killed off in the movie, and Craig Robinson talked about having to redo a scene due to improvisation on Rogen’s part. And, funny enough, Rogen and Azizi Ansari reminisced about filming This is the End while promoting Good Fortune last year.

So the legacy of this funny and dark film definitely endures, and I suppose that the subsequent meeting and smoking session between Rihanna, Jonah Hill and co. is an extension of that. Well, at least, I’ll be linking that poop-triggering weed to the funny flick’s lore.

Check out This is the End for yourself by streaming it with a Peacock subscription. Also, look out for newer comedies that are set to hit the 2026 movie schedule.