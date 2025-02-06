Jonathan Bailey’s Jurassic Park: Rebirth Character Was Compared To An Underrated Disney Hero, And Now I Can’t Unsee It

Steven Spielberg's Jurassic Park is known as one of the best sci-fi movies of all time, and helped to change the film world forever. In the decades since, the franchise has never been far from the pop culture landscape, especially once the Jurassic World movies started being released. The property is coming back to theaters with the new movie Rebirth, and Jonathan Bailey's character is being compared online to an underrated Disney hero. But now I don't think I'll be able to unsee it.

What we now about Jurassic World: Rebirth is limited, but anticipation is increasing now that we've been treated to some footage. The first Rebirth trailer just arrived, putting Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey in a number of dangerous situations. But fans on Twitter pointed out that the Wicked star looks noticeably like Milo from 2001's Atlantis: The Lost Empire. Check out one such tweet below:

Jonathan Bailey in Jurassic World Rebirth pic.twitter.com/YUxH79BUGUFebruary 5, 2025

Honestly, the resemblance is pretty uncanny. Not only does Bailey's costume and styling loo like Milo, but they're also similar characters going through a similar journey. While Michael J. Fox's character is a linguist and cartographer looking for the lost city of Atlantis, Bailey's Dr. Henry Loomis is a paleontologist looking for the original Jurassic Park test island. Twinsies.

Between the glasses, hair, and costume, the resemblance is pretty uncanny. Jonathan Bailey's starpower has been steadily growing for the past few years, and following his swoon-worthy performances in Wicked and Bridgerton (which is streaming with a Netflix subscription), folks are definitely going to want to see him in theaters. As a reminder, check out the trailer for the new movie below:

The pressure is on for the next Jurassic movie to deliver, especially after Dominion failed to impress critics and audiences alike. Writer David Koepp has been honest about the "rules" of making a successful new entry, including honoring the canon of the previous six films. And if the movie really is going back to basics, it might be just what the fandom needs for some renewed hope in the property.

For those unfamiliar, Atlantis: The Lost Empire is a Disney animated film that came out in 2001, and never quite reached the level of adoration as other titles from this time period. Rather than being a movie musical, it's a sci-fi adventure, one with stunning animation and a compelling story. That cast included Michael J. Fox (who voice Bailey's lookalike Milo), Leonard Nimoy, James Garner, and legendary voice actress Cree Summer.

Smart money says that as more footage comes out from Jurassic World: Rebirth, the comparisons between Jonathan Bailey and this animated character are going to continue. The internet loves to roll with a joke, after all. Although in the end this could help get more eyes on the 2025 movie release.